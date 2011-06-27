2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptionally smooth and quiet
- Adults can fit in the backseat
- Seemingly infinite customization possibilities
- So many options, you'll have to speak with a specialist to build one
- Navigation display not a touchscreen
- The build you laboriously worked on, might not match next season's fashion
Rolls-Royce automobiles are known for the way they seclude occupants from the hardships of the roadway. Quiet, effortless and serene, driving a Rolls-Royce is more Bodleian Oxford Library than Wall Street trading floor. The 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn is no different, but it adds the ability to open its fabric top, allowing driver and passenger alike to bask in the sun, or moonlight, and watch the scenery smoothly whiz by.
You would be mistaken to think the Dawn is just the convertible version of the hardtop two-door Wraith. Although they have similar powertrains, the Wraith has more power (624 horsepower versus 563 hp) and Rolls-Royce says 80 percent of the body is different. Thankfully, Rolls-Royce spent a lot of time and effort to get the undeniable differentiator, the convertible fabric roof, just right. With the roof taking 22 seconds to open or close at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour, Rolls-Royce calls the process a "silent ballet" due to the lack of noise during operation.
Our experts like the Dawn models:
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Motorized reflectors keep the headlight beam pointing in the direction of travel, increasing nighttime visibility.
- Rollover Protection System
- Should the Dawn roll over, a concealed roll bar, combined with a single-piece windshield frame, deploys to protect occupants.
- Satellite-Aided Transmission
- GPS works with the transmission, letting it shift early or hold a gear, depending on driver behavior, for a curve or hill ahead.
