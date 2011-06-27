2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn
2019 Rolls-Royce DawnMSRP Range: $353,000 - $401,200
Which Dawn does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- What's new
- Exceptionally smooth and quiet
- Adults can fit in the back seat
- Seemingly infinite customization possibilities
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$353,000
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Black Badge 2dr Convertible
6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$401,200
|MPG
|12 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|593 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Dawn safety features:
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Motorized reflectors keep the headlight beam pointing in the direction of travel, increasing nighttime visibility.
- Rollover Protection System
- Should the Dawn roll over, a concealed roll bar, combined with a single-piece windshield frame, deploys to protect occupants.
- Satellite-Aided Transmission
- GPS works with the transmission, letting it shift early or hold a gear — depending on driver behavior — for a curve or hill ahead.
Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. the competition
Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. Rolls-Royce Wraith
As both the Dawn and the Wraith share similar platforms, it wouldn't be entirely incorrect to call the Dawn the convertible version of the Wraith. The Wraith has about 80 more horsepower, but you're not buying either of these luxury vehicles for performance driving. Instead, they share similar levels of comfort, luxury and customizability that's designed to make the most discerning buyers happy.
Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost
From an interior roominess perspective, the Dawn is no slouch. It's probably one of the most spacious four-seater coupes on the market, but sometimes your rear-seat passengers need their own doors. Or maybe you want to be the backseat passenger. In that case, opt for the Ghost. Its reverse-hinged rear doors allow passengers to step out of the car gracefully, and the power-closing mechanism means you don't have to reach for the handle.
Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. Bentley Continental
For the driver who wants pure luxury and comfort, the Dawn is perfect. The engine is electric-smooth, and the bumps melt beneath your lambswool floor mats. To attain this level of perfection, you have to sacrifice driving involvement. But there is a way to slide the dial one step away from plush and toward performance, and the Bentley Continental Convertible is on that spot. The Conti has more direct steering and is better suited for twisty mountain roads.
FAQ
Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn:
- A new ultra-exclusive Adamas Collection model debuts
- Part of the first Dawn generation introduced for 2016
Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn reliable?
Is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?
The least-expensive 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $353,000.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $353,000
- Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $401,200
What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Dawn?
More about the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn
2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Overview
The 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn is offered in the following submodels: Dawn Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Dawn.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials
