  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Dawn

2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn

Rolls-Royce Dawn Base Convertible Exterior Exterior
Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible Profile
Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Convertible Exterior
Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Convertible Exterior
Rolls-Royce Dawn Base Convertible Exterior Exterior
+7

2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn
MSRP Range: $353,000 - $401,200

MSRP$353,000
Dealer Price

Which Dawn does Edmunds recommend?

While there are some general preset configurations, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible is a blank canvas for you to outfit however you want. Just make sure to get the camera system for easier parking, the Ultimate Touring package for its combination of ventilated seating and a full suite of driver assist features, and the Signature package for its lambswool floor mats, premium audio system and monogrammed headrests.

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Exceptionally smooth and quiet
  • Adults can fit in the back seat
  • Seemingly infinite customization possibilities

Overall rating

Luxurious motoring is made better with a removable top, or at least that's the concept behind the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn. While most drivers will merely buy whatever is on the dealer lot, the true Rolls-Royce connoisseur will spend some time with their salesperson to configure their Dawn to their exacting specifications. With a wealth of materials, colors and finishes for just about every visible piece on the car, your imagination is truly the only inhibiting factor.

Powering the Dawn is a stout but silky V12 engine and smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. Producing 563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque, it can accelerate its heft faster than you may expect. But don't call it a sports car. Its adaptive suspension is tuned to insulate and remove you from the world, not connect you to it.

And you shouldn't be in a hurry when you're in a Rolls-Royce since the interior does nothing if not promote relaxation. While there is a widescreen infotainment display, it can pivot out of view so driver and passenger alike can focus on the deep-pile carpet, handcrafted wood trim, and sumptuous leather rather than a bright display.

For 2019, the Adamas trim darkens the Dawn with black carbon-fiber, blackened titanium and black leather. Though this treatment does give the Dawn a sinister look, it retains the same quiet ride as the standard model. But you better act fast if you're interested; Rolls-Royce will only be making 30 of them.

Do you want hand-built craftsmanship but a little more handling capability? Check out the Bentley Continental GT convertible. Not only is it more satisfying to drive on a twisty road, but it's also more affordable. Ultimately, if you're researching the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn, it's because you want the undisputed leader in luxury cruising. And no matter which version of the Dawn you get, you won't be disappointed.

Rolls-Royce Dawn models

The 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible comes in one mechanical specification, which is a two-door four-seater powered by a turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine (563 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque or 593 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque for Black Badge models) driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. But the owner gets to pick how the rest of the car is built. Thankfully Rolls-Royce made sure the Dawn includes all the technology and customization options that luxury-car owners expect.

Such options include a 16-speaker Bespoke Audio system, a 10.3-inch navigation display based on BMW's familiar iDrive system, and adaptive cruise control. This system was chosen specifically for its ability to provide a button-free aesthetic thanks to voice command and a multitouch compatible pad atop the Spirit of Ecstasy Rotary Controller (yes, that's what it's called) that recognizes touch and handwriting inputs. The Dawn lacks touchscreen capability due to the obvious unwanted side effect of fingerprints on the screen. All the better, so you can have more square footage of natural or lacquered-finish wood paneling.

Adaptive LED headlights illuminate the way, and radar cruise control aims to take the edge off of bumper-to-bumper seaside traffic. When you get out on the open road, a clever GPS-based system can fine-tune the engine and transmission for ultimate smoothness by knowing the grade and radius of the road ahead. Finally, the doors hinge from the back, and, as is typical with Rolls-Royce, an umbrella is stored in the forward doorjamb in its own vented compartment.

Black Badge models feature more power and a complete entrapment of gloss-black materials. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy, Rolls-Royce's famous power-retractable hood ornament that sits above the Dawn's bold grille, is gloss black as well. But if the Black Badge model doesn't have enough black for you, opt for the ultra-exclusive Adamas collection. Though it uses the standard Dawn's engine, it adds even more black to the mix. This time, the Spirit of Ecstasy is made out of carbon fiber and rests on a titanium base with black coating, and the interior and exterior feature various all-black materials and fabrics. About the only thing not blacked out in this package is the infinity symbol made of 88 laboratory-grown diamonds in the clock.

Although most of the features are added individually, there are a few packages that make ordering your Dawn a little easier. The Dawn Aero Cowling eschews the rear seats in favor of leather-wrapped carbon-fiber tonneau covers that double as storage compartments, while the Signature package equips a premium audio system, monogrammed headrests and lambswool floor mats. The Ultimate Touring package adds the highest level of driver assistance (adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, a head-up display and night vision), a two-tone steering wheel, 21-inch wheels, and ventilated front seats.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Rolls-Royce prides itself on creating the smoothest driving experience, and we have no reason to doubt the Dawn will be any different. Don't think of it as a sports car like a Ferrari but rather an incredibly smooth and comfortable cruiser.

Comfort

Aside from the Dawn simply being a Rolls-Royce, its chief selling point is as a convertible four-seater. Rolls-Royce made sure that four adults could fit in complete comfort and that the top opens and closes in total silence.

Interior

With about as much leather and wood as a luxury steamship, the Dawn's interior is inviting, warm and comfortable. It's not a jet plane cockpit-like experience, but more like a tearoom or a cigar lounge. The large reverse-hinged doors make entry and exit an event.

Utility

The trunk space is deep and perfect for a couple's luggage. But unless you travel with light packers, fitting four people's worth of stuff might be tough. You won't have to worry about bringing an umbrella — it's included. And the silk-lined door pockets are perfect for holding delicate items.

Technology

Though you can't touch the screen on the Dawn, the touch surface on top of the Spirit of Ecstasy Rotary Controller features handwriting recognition. Otherwise, luxury-car staples such as night vision and adaptive cruise control are standard.
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Dawn lease offers
2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Rolls-Royce Dawn
    2018
    2017
    2016

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible features & specs
    2dr Convertible
    6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$353,000
    MPG 12 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
    See all for sale
    Black Badge 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Black Badge 2dr Convertible
    6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$401,200
    MPG 12 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower593 hp @ 5250 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Dawn safety features:

    Adaptive LED Headlights
    Motorized reflectors keep the headlight beam pointing in the direction of travel, increasing nighttime visibility.
    Rollover Protection System
    Should the Dawn roll over, a concealed roll bar, combined with a single-piece windshield frame, deploys to protect occupants.
    Satellite-Aided Transmission
    GPS works with the transmission, letting it shift early or hold a gear &mdash; depending on driver behavior &mdash; for a curve or hill ahead.

    Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. the competition

    Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. Rolls-Royce Wraith

    As both the Dawn and the Wraith share similar platforms, it wouldn't be entirely incorrect to call the Dawn the convertible version of the Wraith. The Wraith has about 80 more horsepower, but you're not buying either of these luxury vehicles for performance driving. Instead, they share similar levels of comfort, luxury and customizability that's designed to make the most discerning buyers happy.

    Compare Rolls-Royce Dawn & Rolls-Royce Wraith features

    Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost

    From an interior roominess perspective, the Dawn is no slouch. It's probably one of the most spacious four-seater coupes on the market, but sometimes your rear-seat passengers need their own doors. Or maybe you want to be the backseat passenger. In that case, opt for the Ghost. Its reverse-hinged rear doors allow passengers to step out of the car gracefully, and the power-closing mechanism means you don't have to reach for the handle.

    Compare Rolls-Royce Dawn & Rolls-Royce Ghost features

    Rolls-Royce Dawn vs. Bentley Continental

    For the driver who wants pure luxury and comfort, the Dawn is perfect. The engine is electric-smooth, and the bumps melt beneath your lambswool floor mats. To attain this level of perfection, you have to sacrifice driving involvement. But there is a way to slide the dial one step away from plush and toward performance, and the Bentley Continental Convertible is on that spot. The Conti has more direct steering and is better suited for twisty mountain roads.

    Compare Rolls-Royce Dawn & Bentley Continental features
    Rolls-Royce Dawn for sale
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016

    FAQ

    Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Dawn both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Rolls-Royce Dawn fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Dawn gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Rolls-Royce Dawn. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn:

    • A new ultra-exclusive Adamas Collection model debuts
    • Part of the first Dawn generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn reliable?

    To determine whether the Rolls-Royce Dawn is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Dawn. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Dawn's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Dawn is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?

    The least-expensive 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $353,000.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $353,000
    • Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $401,200
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Dawn?

    If you're interested in the Rolls-Royce Dawn, the next question is, which Dawn model is right for you? Dawn variants include 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Dawn models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn

    2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Overview

    The 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn is offered in the following submodels: Dawn Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Dawn.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Dawn featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?

    Which 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawns are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn.

    Can't find a new 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawns you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Rolls-Royce Dawn for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,299.

    Find a new Rolls-Royce for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,323.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Rolls-Royce lease specials

    Related 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles