Vehicle overview

If you are the sort of person who loads your vehicle onto your private cargo jet for a fun weekend along the French Riviera or just to visit your banker in Grand Cayman, chances are you want to do it in style. We can't think of a better way than in the resplendent luxury of the exceptional 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Although Rolls-Royce is quick to point out that 80 percent of the Dawn's body panels are unique, for all intents and purposes the Dawn is a convertible version of the Wraith coupe (which is itself a two-door version of the Ghost). There are differences, of course. The Dawn's headlights are of a different design, for instance, and the front bumper has extra horizontal breaks to make it appear slightly smaller than its sibling. With its fabric roof deployed, Rolls-Royce claims that the Dawn is as quiet as the Wraith. If true, that would make it one of the quietest convertibles we've ever driven.

Under its hood beats the same twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 as the Wraith and Ghost. Power output matches the Ghost's 563 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque rather than the Wraith's 624 hp and 590 lb-ft. The Dawn also borrows the satellite-aided, eight-speed automatic transmission. Using GPS data, it selects the most appropriate gear for existing and expected road and traffic conditions. As with many Rolls-Royces, there are details that have yet to be dreamed of in other vehicles. The wood veneers that constitute the perimeter of the cabin and cover the center console are flawlessly book-matched, so the design is perfectly mirrored down the middle. The umbrellas located in the rear-hinged doors are customizable down to the handle type and bead color.

There are few true rivals to the four-passenger Dawn super-convertible. The most obvious is Rolls' own Phantom Drophead Coupe, which is larger and somehow has an even more spectacular cabin, although it is considerably less powerful. Other four-seat luxury convertibles, including the Bentley Continental GTC and Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet, undercut the Dawn by a significant amount but are less prestigious. If you're looking to take in the glittering Mediterranean with three friends, the Dawn is peerless.