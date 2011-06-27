Vehicle overview

For decades, the cargo and passenger van market in the United States saw little in the way of innovation, as American automakers soldiered on with tried-and-true designs. Lately, though, increasingly cross-national U.S. auto companies have begun to adopt the best ideas from their worldwide markets. Traditional vans based on heavy pickup-truck components are being replaced by taller, narrower vans like the 2015 Ram ProMaster Window Van. Not only is the ProMaster lighter and more space-efficient than its forebears in the Chrysler lineup, it drives more like a conventional car and is noticeably more maneuverable in tight spaces.

Not surprisingly, the model for this sea change comes from Europe, where fuel is more expensive and roads are less ample. Ram's ProMaster Window Van is derived from Fiat's Ducato, a front-wheel-drive European van well known for its durability, easy driving manners and miserly running costs. Its taller profile is great for maximizing cargo or passenger space and permits users to stand much more upright. And its relatively modest weight coupled with an available diesel engine makes it distinctly more fuel-efficient than a traditional American van.

Although the ProMaster Window Van is essentially the passenger-van counterpart to the ProMaster Cargo Van (reviewed separately), Ram sells it like a cargo van with only a pair of front seats. Buyers then outfit the van (which has windows all around as its name suggests) to suit their needs, whether it's hauling passengers or ferrying equipment to job sites. A standard high roof allows those in the back to access seating or supplies while walking around fully upright. This is a fantastic development for users who spend a lot of time in the rear of the ProMaster and provides upfitters and other modifiers with a wider range of equipment possibilities. And all that height generates serious cargo-carrying potential: The ProMaster Window Van has 420 cubic feet of cargo capacity.



ProMaster buyers also benefit from the van's European origins by gaining access to an optional turbocharged diesel engine, a 3.0-liter, four-cylinder unit that belies its modest cylinder count with V8-like torque that can handle large payloads. Also available is a stout 3.6-liter gasoline V6 from Chrysler's engine lineup, which is passenger-car refined yet still up to the demands of serious commercial duty, able to handle payloads of up to 3,930 pounds.

The 2015 Ram ProMaster has plenty of European-style competition in the form of vans such as the recently released Ford Transit, as well as the Nissan NV Passenger van and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Ford's Transit offers gasoline and diesel engines, while the Mercedes Sprinter is diesel-only. The Nissan NV doesn't have a diesel option but is the only one of the four to offer a V8 engine. The 2015 Ram ProMaster Window Van benefits from Fiat's decades of experience in the commercial van market, but all of its competitors have their own unique attributes, so it's certainly a good idea to check out each to determine which might best address your particular needs.