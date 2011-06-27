2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
What’s new
- Newly restyled grille
- Higher tow rating
- Part of the first ProMaster generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Impressive payload capacity
- Space-efficient layout
- Good turning radius for its size
- Improved tow rating with a Class IV hitch
- Rough riding, even for a van
- Rear seats must be purchased through a third party
- The steering wheel is not adjustable for tilt
Which Promaster Window Van does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Ram ProMaster Window Van is the people-carrying version of the ProMaster Cargo Van (reviewed separately). Its front-wheel-drive layout is unusual since full-size vans are traditionally rear-wheel-drive, but it does provide benefits. It has a lower floor height, which makes cargo loading and entry and exit easier. And extra engine weight over the front wheels can offer better traction on slippery roads. A tight turning circle also helps with low-speed maneuverability.
Ram has boosted the ProMaster's towing capacity this year. The van's maximum rating of 6,800 pounds is still a little short of the competition, but it should be sufficient for most users. And thanks to upgrades this year, the 2019 Ram can handle payloads of up to 4,230 pounds on the 2500 version and an impressive 4,680 pounds on the 3500.
Perhaps the biggest drawback is that the ProMaster is sold with front seats only — or just a driver's seat if you'd prefer — with no option of fitting rear seats from the factory. That means the buyer will need to find a third-party upfitter from which to buy and install the seats. On the whole, though, we like the ProMaster and find it to be a solid pick for a commercial passenger van.
2019 Ram Promaster Window Van models
The 2019 Ram ProMaster Window Van comes in 2500 and 3500 versions. Both have a 159-inch wheelbase and a high roof, which allows adults to stand up inside the van. The 3500 version, however, also has an extended-length body. (It's 250 inches long versus 236 inches for the 2500 van.) Only front seats are provided since Ram expects owners to outfit the van to suit their needs. Options and engine choices are available equally on both the 2500 and the 3500.
Standard on the Ram ProMaster Window Van is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Other standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding side door, air conditioning, cloth bucket seats, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a telescoping (but not tilt-adjustable) steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary audio inputs.
Available options include alloy wheels, foglights, daytime running lights, a driver-side sliding door, windows for the side and rear doors, power-folding and heated sideview mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control, a cargo partition (with or without a sliding window), heated seats, swivel seats, a suspension driver's seat, adjustable lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, interior wall paneling, and various add-ons aimed at upfitters. You can also get satellite radio and a navigation system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Sponsored cars related to the Promaster Window Van
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2500 High Roof 3dr Van
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,295
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3500 High Roof 3dr Van
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$40,145
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Promaster Window Van safety features:
- Rear Park Assist
- Warns you if you get too close to an object you can't see while backing up.
- Rear Backup Camera
- Helps you navigate accurately while backing up, especially helpful in a large van.
- Airbags
- Equipped with driver and front passenger airbags, including front and side curtain airbags.
Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. the competition
Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Ford Transit Wagon
Perhaps the Ram's closest competition, the Ford Transit is also front-wheel-drive and makes very good use of its interior space. But the Transit comes in multiple roof-height configurations, has better on-road manners and includes rear seats from the factory. You might pay a bit more, but you're buying a more complete vehicle.
Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Sprinter is by far the more expensive option in this class. But while it has some options the ProMaster does not — such as a diesel engine, an available longer wheelbase and four-wheel drive — it can't match the payload ratings of the 2019 ProMaster. The diesel is also lacking in power, and that may be a concern when fully loaded with passengers.
Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Nissan NV Passenger
If the idea of a full-size van being front-wheel-drive is tough to get your head around, Nissan offers the much more traditional V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive NV. On the plus side, the Nissan has a strong 8,700-pound tow rating, rides well enough and is fairly comfortable. But fuel efficiency is not its forte and it lacks a 15-passenger capability — things to consider if you're after a passenger van.
FAQ
Is the Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van:
- Newly restyled grille
- Higher tow rating
- Part of the first ProMaster generation introduced in 2014
Is the Ram Promaster Window Van reliable?
Is the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van?
The least-expensive 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van is the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,295.
Other versions include:
- 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,295
- 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,145
What are the different models of Ram Promaster Window Van?
More about the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
Before Ram was Ram, it was Dodge. And Dodge's history of the commercial delivery vehicle goes back to 1919 when it introduced its first half-ton panel truck. But the 2019 ProMaster is actually based on the Fiat Ducato van, a European design that's also produced in countries around the world. The significant difference between the ProMaster and all its siblings is that, while the others are offered solely with four-cylinder diesel engines, the ProMaster only comes with a gas-burning V6.
In fact, the ProMaster's V6 is the same 3.6-liter V6 offered in many Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. Rated at 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of peak torque in the ProMaster, it's mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
The ProMaster Window Van 2500 starts at around $36,000, but that really only gets you an empty shell ready for customization. For the extended-length 3500 model, the base price goes up around $4,000. Options are varied and include such things as LED light bars for the cargo area, a spray-on floor liner and a driver suspension seat. You can even delete some standard features, such as the passenger seat and air conditioning, if you really want to go bare-bones and save some money.
But outfitting the ProMaster with options is what this vehicle is all about. It's important to note that you cannot order rear passenger seating from the factory. That's something that will take a third-party provider more time and more money to achieve. But if you have very specific tastes, the ProMaster gives you the option of not paying for any more than you want.
Buying a commercial van is a business decision. It means making a hard-nosed choice about what's best for your needs and which vehicle can meet those needs as efficiently as possible. Edmunds is your partner in getting the perfect 2019 Ram ProMaster Window at the right price to boost your profits.
2019 Ram Promaster Window Van Overview
The 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van is offered in the following submodels: Promaster Window Van. Available styles include 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Promaster Window Van.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Promaster Window Van featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van?
Which 2019 Ram Promaster Window Vans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2019 Promaster Window Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,180 and mileage as low as 633 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,995 on a used or CPO 2019 Promaster Window Van available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ram Promaster Window Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram Promaster Window Van for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,463.
Find a new Ram for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,120.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
Related 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 1500
- 2019 3500
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 1500
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2019 Savana Cargo
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger