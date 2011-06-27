2018 Ram Promaster Window Van Review
Pros & Cons
- Space-efficient front-wheel-drive layout
- Good forward visibility
- Tight turning radius
- Unrefined ride quality, even for a van
- The steering wheel is not adjustable for tilt
- Rear seats must be purchased through a third party
- Can't tow as much as the competition
Which Promaster Window Van does Edmunds recommend?
The 2018 Ram ProMaster Window Van is the people-carrying version of the ProMaster Cargo Van (reviewed separately). It's based on the Fiat Ducato from Europe, which means it's front-wheel-drive. That's unusual since full-size vans are traditionally rear-wheel-drive.
Because of its front-drive layout, Ram can maximize the ProMaster's cargo and passenger volume while keeping it lighter than the competition. The ProMaster also benefits from a short hood, which lends itself to improved forward visibility, and the inherent traction advantage, especially when unladen with cargo.
The downside to that front-wheel-drive architecture is the van's lower tow rating than its rear-wheel-drive competition. But another and possibly more important downside is the extra step buyers will need to take to outfit the ProMaster with rear passenger seats. This Ram is sold with front seats only (or just a driver's seat if you'd prefer) with no option of fitting rear seats from the factory. That means the buyer will need to find a third party from which to buy and install the seats.
2018 Ram Promaster Window Van models
The 2018 Ram ProMaster Window Van comes in 2500 and 3500 versions. Both have a high roof, allowing adults to stand up inside the van, and a 159-inch wheelbase. The 3500 version, however, also has an extended-length body. (It's 250 inches long versus 236 inches for the 2500 van.) Only front seats are provided since Ram expects owners to outfit the van to their needs. Options and engine choices are available equally on both the 2500 and the 3500.
Standard on the Ram ProMaster Window Van is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
Other standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding side door, air conditioning, cloth bucket seats, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a telescoping but oddly not tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary audio inputs.
Available options include alloy wheels, foglights, daytime running lights, a driver-side sliding door, windows for the side and rear doors, power-folding and heated sideview mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control, a cargo partition (with or without a sliding window), heated seats, swivel seats, a suspension driver's seat, adjustable lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, interior wall paneling, and various add-ons aimed at upfitters. You can also get satellite radio and a navigation system.
Properly equipped, the Ram can handle payloads of up to 3,930 pounds on the 2500 version and 4,280 pounds on the 3500. Both vans can tow up to 5,100 pounds. The ProMaster's payload capacity is competitive for the class, but its tow rating is significantly lower than rear-wheel-drive competitors' ratings.
Standard safety features for the 2018 Ram ProMaster Window Van include front, side and side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, stability control with trailer sway control and rollover mitigation, and traction control.
Our experts like the Promaster Window Van models:
- Rear Park Assist
- Warns you if you get too close to an object you can't see while backing up.
- Rear Backup Camera
- Helps you navigate accurately while backing up, especially helpful in a large van.
- Airbags
- Driver and front passenger airbags including front and side curtain airbags.
