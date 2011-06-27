Overall rating

The 2018 Ram ProMaster Window Van is the people-carrying version of the ProMaster Cargo Van (reviewed separately). It's based on the Fiat Ducato from Europe, which means it's front-wheel-drive. That's unusual since full-size vans are traditionally rear-wheel-drive.

Because of its front-drive layout, Ram can maximize the ProMaster's cargo and passenger volume while keeping it lighter than the competition. The ProMaster also benefits from a short hood, which lends itself to improved forward visibility, and the inherent traction advantage, especially when unladen with cargo.

The downside to that front-wheel-drive architecture is the van's lower tow rating than its rear-wheel-drive competition. But another and possibly more important downside is the extra step buyers will need to take to outfit the ProMaster with rear passenger seats. This Ram is sold with front seats only (or just a driver's seat if you'd prefer) with no option of fitting rear seats from the factory. That means the buyer will need to find a third party from which to buy and install the seats.