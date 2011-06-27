Vehicle overview

Few vehicle classes have changed as much over the last five years as the full-size van segment. Traditional American vans based on heavy-duty pickup components have largely died out, and lighter, narrower and taller vans from Europe have taken their place. One of the most unusual of these expat vans is the 2016 Ram ProMaster, a space-efficient, front-wheel-drive van that competes in a class dominated by rear-wheel-drive vans.

Ram adapted its ProMaster van lineup from Fiat's Ducato, a commercial van known for its durability, easy driving manners and low running costs. Like most vans of European origin, the ProMaster has a tall but tidy profile that maximizes cargo and passenger volume and permits occupants to stand upright inside the van. The ProMaster Window Van is essentially the passenger-van counterpart to the ProMaster Cargo Van (reviewed separately), but Ram sells it like a cargo van with only a pair of front seats and, as its name suggests, windows all around. Buyers then modify the van to suit their needs, whether it's hauling passengers or equipment. A high roof is standard, and for 2016, Ram is offering two versions: a medium-duty 2500 version with a 159-inch wheelbase and a heavier-duty 3500 model with the same wheelbase but a longer body and an impressive 463 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

One of the most distinctive things about the ProMaster is its very short hood, which is made possible by its front-wheel-drive layout. Forward visibility is excellent, and executing tight turns is less stressful than it would be in other large vans. A downside to the front-drive setup is the Ram's lower tow rating compared with rivals. Payload capacity is going to be more important for most full-size van users, though, and in this regard, the ProMaster is just as stout as the competition, with a load rating of 4,280 pounds on properly equipped 3500 models. Ram's capable 3.6-liter gasoline V6 engine gives you higher load limits, while the available 3.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder returns better fuel economy.

Likely the biggest downside for commercial buyers is the ProMaster's limited number of configurations. You should also keep in mind that it's not equipped like rival passenger vans (with multiple rows of rear seating) so you must purchase seats through an upfitter. In contrast, the Ford Transit comes in three available roof heights and offers three available engines along with a long list of factory-installed technology features. It's more expensive than the ProMaster, though, as is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which only comes in a 2500 model but offers two different diesel engines and two roof heights. The Nissan NV represents a more affordable alternative in this class. It only comes in a 3500 version, but it's one of the few remaining full-size vans to offer a V8 engine.

Although the Ford is likely the best overall van in this class, especially if you're looking to buy a passenger van with factory seating, the spacious 2016 Ram ProMaster might be a great value for the right buyer. It's a thoughtfully designed van that benefits from Fiat's decades of experience in the commercial van market, and its bare interior is basically a blank canvas that you can modify to suit your needs.