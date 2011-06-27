2022 Ram Promaster Window Van
MSRP range: $39,140 - $42,990
|MSRP
|$40,835
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$40,749
What Should I Pay
2022 Ram Promaster Window Van Review
- Impressive payload capacity
- Space-efficient layout
- Good turning radius for its size
- Strong tow ratings
- Rough riding, even for a van
- The steering wheel is not tilt-adjustable
- All-wheel drive is not available
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ram Promaster Window Van.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $39,140
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 24.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 2 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 9-speed automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 280 hp @ 6400 rpm
- Torque: 260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 236.7 in. / Height: 105.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 97.6 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.3 in.
- Curb Weight: 4895 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 420.0 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Promaster Window Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Promaster Window Van ranges from 420.0 to 463.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram Promaster Window Van. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Ram Promaster Window Van?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ram Promaster Window Van:
Is the Ram Promaster Window Van reliable?
To determine whether the Ram Promaster Window Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Promaster Window Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Promaster Window Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ram Promaster Window Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Promaster Window Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram Promaster Window Van?
The least-expensive 2022 Ram Promaster Window Van is the 2022 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,140.
Other versions include:
- 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,140
- 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,990
What are the different models of Ram Promaster Window Van?
If you're interested in the Ram Promaster Window Van, the next question is, which Promaster Window Van model is right for you? Promaster Window Van variants include 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of Promaster Window Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
