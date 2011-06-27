Overall rating

The 2017 Ram ProMaster Window Van is the passenger-carrying counterpart of the ProMaster Cargo Van (reviewed separately). It's based on the European Ducato, a commercial van known for its easy driving manners, lower maintenance costs and durability. But what's probably most surprising is its front-wheel-drive architecture, which competes in a class that essentially consists of all rear-wheel-drive vehicles.

Lighter, narrower and taller, the 2017 Ram ProMaster maximizes cargo and passenger volume and permits occupants to stand upright inside the van. What further separates the ProMaster from other passenger vans is Ram sells it like a cargo van, with only a pair of front seats and, as its name suggests, windows all around. Buyers then modify the van through an upfitter to suit their needs, whether it's hauling passengers or equipment. The high roof is standard with either the medium-duty 2500 version or the heavier-duty 3500 model. Both share a 159-inch wheelbase, though the 3500 has a longer body for more potential seating options.

One of the most distinctive things about the ProMaster is its very short hood, which is made possible by its front-wheel-drive layout. Forward visibility is excellent, and executing tight turns is less stressful than it would be in other large vans. A downside to the front-wheel-drive setup is the Ram's lower tow rating compared with rivals, though payload capacity is usually more important for most drivers of full-size vans. In this regard, the ProMaster is just as stout as the competition, with a load rating of 4,280 pounds on properly equipped 3500 models. Ram's capable 3.6-liter gasoline V6 engine gives you higher load limits, and the available 3.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder returns better fuel economy.

Likely the biggest downside for commercial buyers is the ProMaster's limited number of configurations and the extra step of configuring things, such as seats, through an upfitter. In contrast, the Ford Transit comes in three available roof heights and offers three available engines along with a long list of factory-installed technology features. A slightly more expensive option is the the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which only comes in a 2500 model but offers two different diesel engines, wheelbase lengths and roof heights. The Nissan NV is a more affordable alternative in this class. It only comes in a 3500 version, but it's one of the few remaining full-size vans to offer a V8 engine (a V6 is also available). Overall, though, the spacious Ram ProMaster is still a great value for the right buyer, offering a blank canvas with which to work, and holds specific advantages with its unique front-wheel-drive layout.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Ram ProMaster Window Van include front, side and side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes, hill start assist, stability control (with trailer sway control and rollover mitigation) and traction control. Optional features include rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.