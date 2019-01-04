Used 2014 Ram Promaster Window Van for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Promaster Window Van Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2016 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof in White
    used

    2016 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof

    66,848 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,988

    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster Window Van 3500 High Roof in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster Window Van 3500 High Roof

    15,523 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,875

    Details
  • 2018 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof

    21,651 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ram Promaster Window Van searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster Window Van
  4. Used 2014 Ram Promaster Window Van

Consumer Reviews for the Ram Promaster Window Van

Read recent reviews for the Ram Promaster Window Van
Overall Consumer Rating
11 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 1
    (100%)
Incomparably the worst vehicle in its class!
Mr Mental Mike Y,04/01/2019
2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Say goodbye to your cash now! If you are looking to purchase one of these vehicles I highly suggest, from experience, not to purchase the Ram Promaster 2500. Why not? Because you want a vehicle that doesn't need to have its transmission replaced every hundred-thousand miles. What? Yes. It has a mini-van trani in it and they are only rated for 100,000, that's it I had mine done at 98,000 But that's not all. There are plenty of other issues, nearly to numerable to list. Electronics shorts require it to be jump started frequently. The mechanics are unable to find these and down time has been costly. The radio and rear cameras stopped working and were disconnected. The transmission mounts went and now the van can make sharp right hand turns without you even turning the wheel! It will drive you right off the road in moments should you blink too long. It's rated at 20mpg but that's a lie. You are fortunate to get 15. Continual problem with the rear door locking Sounds like a freight train going down the road. You cannot get parts for it!!! I have been on a waiting list, and I am number 365 on the list, just for a transmission mount. Brake caliper blew up. They are not sold at the local auto parts store, nor are they sold at Napa nor are they sold at Autozone, nor are they sold at Advanced Autoparts. You have to go online and search for them. Or, you could ask your dealer. I think that's what Ram wants, use their overpriced dealer garages to siphon even more money out of your wallet. Let's review shall we: Faulty breaks Faulty electrical system Full dashboard failures Mini-van transmission that you are guaranteed to have to replace Engine mounts that will need to be replaced Hard to find, no, nearly impossible to find parts Locking issues Water comes in through the top of the windshield I mean, these are not little issues. These are time intensive, costly issues. Please, do not purchase this van. You will certainly regret it. I was insulted one day when a fellow contractor said I had purchased one and he said that he had one at one time and that it was the biggest hunk of junk he had ever purchased. Now that I think about it he was most certainly %100 correct. I could have done better in a junk yard and saved myself all of that money. If I can even sell it I doubt I will even get back the money I put into the repairs!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ram
Promaster Window Van
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ram Promaster Window Van info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings