2021 Ram Promaster Window Van

2021 Ram Promaster Window Van
2021 Ram Promaster Window Van
MSRP Range: $37,290 - $41,140

MSRP$37,290
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Ram Promaster Window Van pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Shopping Tools

Build & price
2021 Ram Promaster Window Van price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Ram Promaster Window Van
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014

    Features & Specs

    2500 High Roof 3dr Van features & specs
    2500 High Roof 3dr Van
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$37,290
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    3500 High Roof 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 High Roof 3dr Van
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$41,140
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van features & specs
    Ram Promaster Window Van for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014

    FAQ

    Is the Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Promaster Window Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Promaster Window Van ranges from 420.0 to 463.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram Promaster Window Van. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van:

    • Available digital rearview mirror
    • Crosswind assist, to help driver stay on course in windy conditions, is now standard
    • Blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and rear cross-traffic alert are now available
    • Part of the first ProMaster generation introduced in 2014
    Learn more

    Is the Ram Promaster Window Van reliable?

    To determine whether the Ram Promaster Window Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Promaster Window Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Promaster Window Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Promaster Window Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van is the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,290.

    Other versions include:

    • 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,290
    • 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,140
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ram Promaster Window Van?

    If you're interested in the Ram Promaster Window Van, the next question is, which Promaster Window Van model is right for you? Promaster Window Van variants include 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of Promaster Window Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van

    2021 Ram Promaster Window Van Overview

    The 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van is offered in the following submodels: Promaster Window Van. Available styles include 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Promaster Window Van.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Promaster Window Van featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van?

    Which 2021 Ram Promaster Window Vans are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ram Promaster Window Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ram Promaster Window Van for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,293.

    Find a new Ram for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,145.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ram Promaster Window Van?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

