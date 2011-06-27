Used 2018 Ram 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Better worker than ford or chevrolet
Owned for one year. Never a single problem. Competent family vehicle averaging plus 20mpg on highway without trailer. Very competent tdiesel tow vehicle. Max towed 19k and got 12 mpg at 60mph. Bought 4wd diesel Ram 3500 rollback tow truck 4 years ago +100k miles. Never a single problem with it either. Don’t see how Ram could make it better.
Diesel power diesel efficiency diesel mpg
my cummins dually with equipment gets 26mpg I can drive from Midland TX tk twin wells road in jal NM and barely come off of full I can idle my truck for 3 days straight and still have enough fuel to get back to midland. Gm and Ford dont stack up my buddy's ford and gm are ways in shop
Ram did it right.
I look at GM, and Ford. Ram has nailed it. My 2018 ram has every option. Not a glitch any where. I pull a 42 foot fifth wheel. 17000 empty. Truck is a beast. I feel safe and very comfortable in this truck. My wife has never driven any of my trucks. Now it's a race to the driver seat. You can't go wrong with the Ram.
Silver Ghost
Outstanding vehicle, trades up from a F250. Made a God choice. Overall, averaging 16 mpg. Want to purchase a 2019 model for the creacher concerts. Pull a 14500 lb 5th wheel, no problems even at highway speed.
All over priced
Ram is underpowered for price tag of 58000 in big horn. And appearance does not compete with GMC
