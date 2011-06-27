Used 2016 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

if you are looking for more bang for the buck, then you really dont have to look any further than the ram 1500. ive done my research and shopping and you by far get more with the 2016 ram 1500. ford wont even try and match it. (and they are looking to get rid of the v8 engine by the way). although chevy will try and match the pricing (did my research with that too), they still dont give you the dual exhaust. i test drove the ford f150 and the chevy silverado and the ram 1500 beats them both. fords interior is nice. chevys interior is nice. but again, the ram 1500 interior is more luxurious. besides the fact that you also get a free 1 year subscription with sirius satellite radio with dodge. chevy and ford were only 6 months. and about that horsepower.......395 hp with the ram. chevy and ford dont give you that much. the passenger seating in the back is also very comfortable with the ram, and more comfortable than the chevy. you get alot more for your money with the ram 1500. this is my second ram 1500 lease and i am very satisfied with this truck. so satisfied that i just might be it outright at the end of the lease. for the life of me, i really dont know why anyone would want any other truck.

Rod Reichardt , 12/29/2015 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

39 of 42 people found this review helpful

This review is for a 2016 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4 wheel drive crew cab with the 5'6" bed with the 3.6 liter turbo diesel motor. This is my 3rd Ram truck in the past 10 years and easily my favorite of the bunch. I live in Texas and I like driving a truck. In the past I have had difficulty justifying the purchase price and the poor fuel economy because I really don't NEED a truck that often. It is useful to have a truck sometime but I don't need one on a regular basis. I do occasionally pull a trailer that is around 5000lbs but I only use it 4-5 times a year. My 2013 Ram 1500 with a Hemi pulled the trailer easily but mileage took a nosedive into the single digits. With the Italian built 3.0 liter diesel my new Ram gets 17+ mpg doing the same job. Overall without the trailer I am getting 25-26 mpg in mixed driving. This is just amazing for a 6000 pound 4 wheel drive truck. It seems that with the EcoDiesel you can have your cake and eat it too. In my case that means I can use a big heavy truck as my daily driver and still get fuel economy that is solidly in the 20s. In highway driving it is possible to aver 30-31mpg as long as you stay below 70mph. You can probably tell that I am a fan of the V6 diesel option in the Ram. So what is the downside? Initial cost is one issue. The diesel is a premium over the gas V6 or even the Hemi V8. Maintenance cost is also higher. Oil changes happen at 8000 miles for the diesel versus 10,000 for the gas motors. If you want to DIY the oil changes you'll find that the filter runs about $50 and the sump holds 11.5 quarts of synthetic oil. You'll also need to replenish the 8 gallon DEF tank every 9-10,000 miles. The fuel filter also needs to be changed every 20,000 miles or so. So if you're considering the Ram EcoDiesel purely to save money then you might want to do the math first. It will take quite a few gallons of low sulphur diesel to offset the additional costs associated with the diesel. If you can make the equation work out in favor of the diesel I think you will enjoy the ride. The range is usually well over 500 miles from the 26 gallon tank. It's not as punchy off the line as the hemi (I haven't driven the gas V6) but doesn't feel slow either. There is some definite turbo induced lag from a dead stop but once underway there is no trace of lag and you feel like you're riding a wave of torque. In normal driving the truck feels plenty quick. In full throttle runs it runs out of breath sooner than the hemi. If you don't do a lot of full throttle sprints the diesel will feel as quick or quicker than the V8. Part of the credit for the seamless torque from the EcoDiesel goes to the 8 speed auto transmission. Shifts are smooth and quiet. I have yet to catch it hunting for the right gear. The rotary dash mounted shifter takes some getting used to. After 3 weeks and 1300 miles I don't notice it much anymore. Compared to my 2013 Ram this frees up a lot of space on the console. The Ram 1500 has coil springs at all 4 corners and the ride benefits from this. The truck handles well given it's size. I am amazed by how large half-ton trucks have gotten these days. I think the interior of this truck is something special. I looked far and wide to find a truck with the black/cattle tan interior. It has various wood trim panels that are actually made of real wood. I know that wood trim in a truck sounds silly but I think it looks great. My truck does have heated front and rear seats along with a heated steering wheel. I have really appreciated that the last few days with the temps near freezing here in Central Texas. The front seats are ventilated but I haven't really used those as I bought the truck in December. The crew cab has a really roomy back seat though my son has complained that the seat backs are too upright for him. The rear seat folds up and there are foldout panels underneath to give a flat load floor. There is some storage under the seats but on my truck much of that space is taken up by the subwoofer that comes with the Alpine sound system. Sound quality is better than the base system but seems a bit harsh to me. The UConnect system with 8.4 inch screen works great. I would love to see Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration but the Garmin based nav works well as does the bluetooth. It works nicely with my iPod touch and my son's iPhone. Messaging works well with my Galaxy Note 5. I love the Sirius TravelLink with weather (reports and radar) and traffic. Driving through Dallas the day after Christmas it warned me of tornadoes and at one point gave me a message that there was a tornado reported in my location. My son looked up and we were directly under a large funnel cloud. The ParkSense system and rear camera are a must IMO. You can probably tell that I love this truck. It was not cheap with an msrp of $56,184 and only time will tell how the EcoDiesel holds up. Go drive one and see for yourself.