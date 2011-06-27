Used 2013 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Love My Hemi
Prior to buying please be made aware that with the Hemi 5.7 V8 you'll average 16MPG in town and 20MPG on the highway. Truck is a 2013 and has had no problems what-so-ever. Truck was built very well with no rattles. You'll love the Ram and I've heard that the new ones have much more features than mine has. GREAT REBATES GOING ON NOW!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New Truck Just Quit
We bought the RAM 1500 in Feb 2013. It ran great for 9000 miles, averaging 22 mpg city/25 mpg highway. On a trip to the Florida Keys, the "check engine" symbol was displayed flashing and the truck automatically shut down while we were traveling at 60 mph on a busy highway. VERY unsafe condition. We finally were towed to a dealership. They replaced an ignition coil. Five miles later it happened again. Had to get towed once again. Dealership found that it was a short in the wiring bundle. Problem finally fixed. Overall cost to us - $400 (rental cars, hotels, etc.). Called RAM to see if they would provide some compensation, and they said sorry about that. Nice support there.
Best truck for the money
This review is based on a comparison with my last truck which was an 2014 F150 XLT Supercab with the 3.7L V6 which I sold to purchase the new Ram 2016 regular cab. I purchased this new model in 6/2016. This truck has the 3.7 6 cylinder mated to to Rams 8 speed automatic with active grill shutters which automatically close at highway speeds for economy. Its rated at 17 city, and 25 hwy. I have never gotten less than 20mpg in the city! The ride is smooth and comfortable, the engine is quiet and in my humble opinion, the design beats the domestic rivals hands down in looks and driveability. I got my Tradesman with power windows, locks, satellite radio, cruise, remote tail gate locking, which the Ford did not have, tow package, bedliner etc for about 25k with rebates. Guys you won't find a nicer better looking, and driving truck for this amount. I give it 5 stars. Plus free 5yr roadside assistance and 100k power train warranty
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lowered 2013 Ram R/T gets looks and is quick
The "R/T" model is actually a Sport. Dealerships may very well have no idea what a Ram R/T is. I bought my 2013 Ram R/T used in 2016; the previous owner installed a Belltech aftermarket 2/4 lowering kit. Rear end of these trucks tends to sway at 40+ mph when lowered and riding on bad shocks. I swapped out to beefier shocks and truck rides great now. Recently, I've installed ARH long tube headers and a custom tune which dramatically "wakes up" the 5.7L Hemi in this truck. The 6 speed trans has a poor reputation but mine has been good so far... shifts a lil slow for my tastes. If looking for a Ram R/T, get the 8 speed if possible as they have a fantastic reputation. Other than knowing my 6 speed trans might fail at some point, I love my truck. Comfortable and powerful. Remote start on cold days with seat and steering wheel warmers is soo nice. Ram boxes are very handy to have on a single cab if you know you'll never use a bed canopy. Note that my MPG in this review reflects a custom tune, headers, and 92 octane fuel. When stock, this truck ran on 89 octane and was getting about 17 mpg in mixed traffic. The engines MDS (a cylinder deactivation technology) does help with improving mileage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it!
Drove to Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville from Detroit. Every weekend to the lake about 2.5 hours away. Super comfortable ride, great gas mileage fun to drive. 6 cylinder doesn't like big hills. Very happy with this this truxk
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
Related Used 2013 Ram 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner