Used 2013 Ram 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love My Hemi Ozzie Waffle , 06/18/2016 R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Prior to buying please be made aware that with the Hemi 5.7 V8 you'll average 16MPG in town and 20MPG on the highway. Truck is a 2013 and has had no problems what-so-ever. Truck was built very well with no rattles. You'll love the Ram and I've heard that the new ones have much more features than mine has. GREAT REBATES GOING ON NOW!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

New Truck Just Quit qaz2 , 01/21/2014 28 of 40 people found this review helpful We bought the RAM 1500 in Feb 2013. It ran great for 9000 miles, averaging 22 mpg city/25 mpg highway. On a trip to the Florida Keys, the "check engine" symbol was displayed flashing and the truck automatically shut down while we were traveling at 60 mph on a busy highway. VERY unsafe condition. We finally were towed to a dealership. They replaced an ignition coil. Five miles later it happened again. Had to get towed once again. Dealership found that it was a short in the wiring bundle. Problem finally fixed. Overall cost to us - $400 (rental cars, hotels, etc.). Called RAM to see if they would provide some compensation, and they said sorry about that. Nice support there.

Best truck for the money zaretroc , 02/09/2014 HFE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This review is based on a comparison with my last truck which was an 2014 F150 XLT Supercab with the 3.7L V6 which I sold to purchase the new Ram 2016 regular cab. I purchased this new model in 6/2016. This truck has the 3.7 6 cylinder mated to to Rams 8 speed automatic with active grill shutters which automatically close at highway speeds for economy. Its rated at 17 city, and 25 hwy. I have never gotten less than 20mpg in the city! The ride is smooth and comfortable, the engine is quiet and in my humble opinion, the design beats the domestic rivals hands down in looks and driveability. I got my Tradesman with power windows, locks, satellite radio, cruise, remote tail gate locking, which the Ford did not have, tow package, bedliner etc for about 25k with rebates. Guys you won't find a nicer better looking, and driving truck for this amount. I give it 5 stars. Plus free 5yr roadside assistance and 100k power train warranty Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Lowered 2013 Ram R/T gets looks and is quick Fred P. , 11/16/2018 R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The "R/T" model is actually a Sport. Dealerships may very well have no idea what a Ram R/T is. I bought my 2013 Ram R/T used in 2016; the previous owner installed a Belltech aftermarket 2/4 lowering kit. Rear end of these trucks tends to sway at 40+ mph when lowered and riding on bad shocks. I swapped out to beefier shocks and truck rides great now. Recently, I've installed ARH long tube headers and a custom tune which dramatically "wakes up" the 5.7L Hemi in this truck. The 6 speed trans has a poor reputation but mine has been good so far... shifts a lil slow for my tastes. If looking for a Ram R/T, get the 8 speed if possible as they have a fantastic reputation. Other than knowing my 6 speed trans might fail at some point, I love my truck. Comfortable and powerful. Remote start on cold days with seat and steering wheel warmers is soo nice. Ram boxes are very handy to have on a single cab if you know you'll never use a bed canopy. Note that my MPG in this review reflects a custom tune, headers, and 92 octane fuel. When stock, this truck ran on 89 octane and was getting about 17 mpg in mixed traffic. The engines MDS (a cylinder deactivation technology) does help with improving mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value