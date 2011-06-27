Used 2018 Porsche Panamera Sedan Consumer Reviews

road handling great...electronics suck Seabolt , 07/26/2018 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful The redesign was a huge hit. The 911-ish back end vs the old 'fat butt' is a smart move. Road handling excellent. MPG surprisingly good (28 hwy). Electronics suck and the driver interface was evidently designed by committee. Sometimes CarPlay works...sometimes not. Takes forever for the software to load every time you start the car. Too many ways to control the same thing (climate, media etc) - and a lot of it is not intuitive. Audi electronics are far better. (my 5 yr old Mercedes CLS was more advanced). Two of the five clusters on my dash currently 'out' (dark). First time it happened (then went back on) dealer said they couldn't find a cause. Front end suspension squeak unable to resolve, though great dealership service Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Basic issues need fixed before spending $115,000 Rajesh M , 09/09/2018 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Bought a 2018 Panamera 4, 3 months ago. Head turner for sure. Wow factor, yes. Could not connect the garage door opener despite multiple attemtps. Dealership technician came to home and still not able to fix it. The engine sputters when decelerating on inclines. Not happy about these 2 issues. Has speech recognition button installed in car but the function has been deactivated (not sure why and the dealership's answer does not make any sense). Why put in a button and then deactivate it. Apple car play only works if phone connected via USB to the car and not wireless (in this day and age!!) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Panamera AWD Turbo Review M.S. , 11/14/2017 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful Update: multiple electronic issues including a complete shut down while driving. Trim coming off. Carpet buckling without any use. First car I ever regret purchasing. Sorry to say. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Update on my previous rating above... M.S. , 01/25/2018 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) 40 of 43 people found this review helpful Now reliability is becoming an issue. Rear passenger carpet buckling for no reason. Computer system completely crashed while driving to work causing total blackout of PCM and shift lights. Second key fob has been replaced once already with this one failing as well. Drink holder rubber falling off after one use of a small VOSS water bottle. There is also a known issue with window tint on the Panamera for a few years now. (Since I've never liked the prior I never paid too much attention.) Apparently the inner window guides scratch the tint. Front doors only really on my car. Mine isn't bad but I have a perfectly etched line on both of my front windows tint now. There are no proven fixes, either live with it or don't tint. Some people have horrible multi-scratches on their tint making it look awful. So Porsche hooked my car up to their computer and found a fault but have to report to headquarters in Germany for what to do. Hmmmmm $185k for a car I drive to work and all this?? Not too happy. It is a 2018 model as well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse