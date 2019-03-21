  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid

Type:
#2 Midsize luxury SUV

What’s new

  • Turbo S E-Hybrid is the new range-topping powertrain
  • Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
  • Wide selection of powerful engines available
  • Exquisite interior and build quality
  • Plenty of customization options
  • Quite a few optional features should be standard given the price tag
  • Gloss-black interior panels can look dirty almost immediately
  • Poor rear visibility
  • Fans are weak at low speeds and too noisy at high speeds
Porsche Cayenne for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$81,100
Save as much as $3,299
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,299 with Edmunds

2020 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Porsche Cayenne Review

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is one of the few SUVs that can rival a high-performance sports car in handling and acceleration capability. And while that might be expected from an SUV wearing the Porsche badge, the degree to which it combines that performance with traditional SUV versatility impresses us.

Befitting a Porsche, it far surpasses its competitors in its handling abilities, making it a true pleasure to drive. The powertrain range is diverse, including two powerful V6 engines, a turbocharged V8 and two plug-in models — including the new, range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid. There is also a bevy of performance enhancements, an off-road package, and more luxury and safety options than you thought were possible.

It has a few downsides — including poor rear visibility, a smaller-than-average cargo area and a high price tag. These minor drawbacks aren't enough to keep us from recommending the Cayenne, however. If you're in the market for a performance-minded SUV, or just want a well-rounded luxury crossover, you should put the 2020 Porsche Cayenne on your short list.

Notably, we picked the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.1 / 10
Small upgrades improve the third generation of Porsche's bread-and-butter SUV. The turbocharged V6 engine and eight-speed transmission make for better driving and fuel efficiency, and revamped infotainment is among the best in class. This Cayenne builds a strong case for buyers whose life circumstances preclude a 911.

How does it drive?

8.5
You don't expect a large SUV to feel so quick. But when it wears a Porsche badge, it's expected. Even the base Cayenne unspools steady streams of power from any double-digit speed. We tested the Cayenne with the V6. Zero to 60 mph takes just 5.3 seconds, which is impressive for a big SUV that tips the scales at 4,700 pounds. The transmission is well-calibrated, but the brake pedal stroke is a little longer than expected for a Porsche.

Handling is superb. Our tester — with 21-inch wheels, PASM and the Sport Chrono package — produces seemingly endless amounts of grip in curves. Steering is a little heavier than an SUV requires but certainly plays into the Cayenne's sporting pretensions.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Porsche's secret sauce for combining athletic and confident handling with a firm and cushy luxury ride quality is on full display in the Cayenne. The ride quality from the PASM/air suspension combo is firm but comfortable — a Porsche hallmark.

The standard seats stay comfortable over long distances for a range of body types, though drivers pushing it through corners might want for additional lateral bolstering. Some exterior noise seeps in, but smaller-diameter tires and optional noise-insulated glass might reduce it.

How’s the interior?

8.0
A broad range of driving positions and roomy quarters allow the Cayenne to feel either like a proper sports car — such as a 911 — or a more conventional SUV. Though it has the same number of seats as the smaller Macan, the increased wheelbase provides plenty of room for all passengers. It's easy to slide in and out of.

The cockpit controls have a quality feel to them, with knurled dials and rocker switches. Unfortunately, some are placed awkwardly and tightly in front of the gear selector, but these are redundant since most are found on the steering wheel.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The redesigned infotainment is a highlight of this new Cayenne, and the wide touchscreen is the centerpiece. It features one of the best interfaces in the class, with easy, intuitive use and deep configurability. Keep microfiber towels handy, though, because the screen smudges easily. The base sound system is fine, but serious audiophiles will want the optional Bose or Burmester upgrade.

The system isn't comprehensive, however. Android Auto is not available, and voice recognition doesn't offer much in the way of natural speech detection. Though Porsche's business model stands on the shoulders of its extensive options list, some basic driver assistance features should be standard.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The Cayenne offers real daily usefulness, though interior storage is lower than many competitors. With the 40/20/40-split rear seats folded, there's just 60.3 cubic feet of cargo storage — less than some compact crossovers — but the shape is useful. Plus, you can opt for an (admittedly expensive) air suspension that lowers the rear for easing cargo in.

You'll find a few cubbies throughout the cabin, but none are especially roomy. While there's not much interior space for diaper bags and other baby gear, you'll be able to fit child seats without a problem thanks to easily accessed Isofix anchors. If your toys are the kind you haul around, the Cayenne can tow up to 7,713 pounds.

How economical is it?

8.0
The base Cayenne is rated at 21 mpg combined (19 city/23 highway). We were able to mostly duplicate that number in a week's worth of testing miles that featured a combination of city traffic and urban freeway driving.

Is it a good value?

8.0
It's hard to qualify the Cayenne as a great value, especially when many rivals offer a similar luxury experience for less. But even when you're not exploring the Cayenne's unrivaled performance limits, the top-notch build quality justifies the cost. Even at this price, there are competitors — such as the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and the Maserati Levante — that just aren't as well-rounded.

Once you plunk down money at the dealership, it'll be a while before you have to shell out for unforeseen costs. The Cayenne's basic and powertrain warranties, along with roadside assistance, are good for four years/50,000 miles.

Wildcard

8.5
Is it an SUV with a sports-car complex? Or a sports car built with the utility of an SUV? With the Cayenne, it doesn't matter. It goes fast and handles like a lower and smaller car, plus it can still act as an adventure getaway vehicle — a true best-of-both-worlds proposition.

Which Cayenne does Edmunds recommend?

Porsche is synonymous with performance, and that's why we'd skip right over the capable but uninspiring base model. Any other choice is a slam dunk — the plug-in hybrid models have more intuitive brake action than previous Cayenne hybrids, so we'd recommend those as well. For our money, the Cayenne S and the E-Hybrid both offer sufficient power and have their own unique performance upgrades over the standard model, but the high-octane Turbo models are tons of fun too.

2020 Porsche Cayenne models

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is a performance-oriented midsize luxury SUV available  in five trim levels: base, S, E-Hybrid, Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. These trim levels mainly differ by what engine is under the hood, though they do typically include a few extra features with each step up as well. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The base Cayenne is nothing to sneeze at, with sufficient performance coming from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (335 horsepower, 332 lb-ft). Standard features include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated and power-folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, partial leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a 12.4-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a 10-speaker audio system with four USB-C ports, Apple CarPlay functionality, and satellite and HD radio.

The Cayenne S comes with a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (434 hp, 406 lb-ft), the Power Steering Plus option (PSP reduces steering effort at low speeds), PASM and a panoramic sunroof.

The E-Hybrid is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine aided by an electric motor (455 hp, 516 lb-ft combined). It is equipped similarly to the base Cayenne but adds PASM and the Sport Chrono package.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo replaces the V6 engine with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (541 hp, 561 lb-ft). Over and above the standard Cayenne, the Turbo includes 21-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, an air suspension with PASM, upgraded brakes, Power Steering Plus, a faux suede headliner, auto-dimming mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, upgraded front sport seats with memory settings, front and rear heated seats, leather upholstery and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid marries the Turbo's V8 with the plug-in hybrid system, producing a total of 670 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque. On top of the Turbo's features, the Turbo S E-Hybrid adds carbon-ceramic brakes, a heated steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package, and a pair of performance upgrades — Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus.

Many features that come standard on upper trim levels can be ordered as stand-alone options. Indeed, like other Porsches, the Cayenne is one of the most customizable vehicles you can buy.

Then you've got even more choices from a dizzying list of options, most of which are available on all Cayenne trims. It starts with two main packages — Premium and Premium Package Plus — both of which bundle popular options that are otherwise available separately. Key options include the Assistance package (a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, night vision, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control) and rear-axle steering (reduces the Cayenne's turning radius). An off-road package, massaging front seats, ventilated front and rear seats, four-zone climate control, a 21-speaker Burmester audio system, and a dual-screen rear entertainment system are other significant offerings.

There's also an extensive interior customization program, with extensive veneer options, different upgraded leathers, and colors for the deviated seat-belts. The only limit on what you can customize is how much your pocketbook can handle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Porsche Cayenne.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 50%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$81,100
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower455 hp @ 5250 rpm
    See all for sale
    Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$161,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower670 hp @ 5750 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Cayenne safety features:

    Night Vision Assist
    Helps drivers navigate dark roads with the help of a thermal imaging camera.
    Pedestrian Protection
    Detects unsighted pedestrians and automatically applies the brakes to help prevent a collision.
    InnoDrive
    Assists the driver in navigating unfamiliar roads using GPS-based navigation, topography, and road sign and speed limit information.

    Porsche Cayenne vs. the competition

    Porsche Cayenne vs. Porsche Macan

    The Porsche Macan is smaller and less expensive than the Cayenne, but this baby Porsche crossover is just as desirable. The Macan costs more and has less cargo and passenger room than its compact SUV rivals, but there's no denying it offers a better driving experience than most.

    Compare Porsche Cayenne & Porsche Macan features

    Porsche Cayenne vs. BMW X5

    The Cayenne and the BMW X5 are close rivals, and we like both for different reasons. The BMW is more practical than the Porsche, with greater passenger and cargo room. It's also fun to drive, which can't be said of many of its rivals. However, the Cayenne offers better driving dynamics and a more diverse powertrain lineup.

    Compare Porsche Cayenne & BMW X5 features

    Porsche Cayenne vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    While the Porsche Cayenne is priced similarly to the Range Rover Sport, its options list and status are better matched with the top-dog Land Rover Range Rover. The Range Rover is the larger and bulkier of the two. But its off-road prowess is exceptional, which comes at the expense of sportiness — this big lug feels heavy around bends. Unless you absolutely need the Range Rover's cargo room or adventurous attitude, the Cayenne gets the win. It's more comfortable and refined, and it boasts a far superior infotainment system.

    Compare Porsche Cayenne & Land Rover Range Rover Sport features

    2020 Porsche Cayenne review

    What is it?

    Porsche completely redesigned the Cayenne just last year, but the luxury automaker is far from done tinkering with its midsize SUV. Next up is a coupe-style variant for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne. Like its rivals such as the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe, this coupe doesn't constitute a two-door body style. Instead, it features an aggressively swept roofline for an arguably more attractive profile, at the expense of rear headroom and cargo capacity.

    There's also a new range-topping powertrain for standard and coupe models. An upgrade over the existing E-Hybrid, the new Turbo S E-Hybrid turns the performance wick up considerably with a plug-in version of the Turbo's V8. Power output for this uber-ute stands at 670 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque, versus the Turbo's 541 hp and 568 lb-ft.

    Why does it matter?

    Though SUV coupes are less popular than their conventionally styled siblings, a more stylish body style fits right in line with Porsche's sports-car ethos. To bolster this image, a number of the Cayenne's optional performance upgrades come standard on the Cayenne Coupe. These include Porsche Active Suspension Management, the Sport Chrono package and 20-inch wheels, which can be equipped with sticky summer tires to maximize traction on asphalt. The fact that the Cayenne Coupe is available with the Cayenne's full complement of engine choices means Porsche is fully committed to this more specialized model.

    The Turbo S E-Hybrid appeals to two different types of luxury buyer. As evidenced by the existence and popularity of Tesla's high-output Performance variants, even eco-conscious buyers are enticed by neck-snapping acceleration. Conversely, the Turbo S E-Hybrid gives shoppers who value speed both a boost to their eco cred and the ability to run on electric power — saving on trips to the gas station — when not driving the Cayenne to its limits.

    What does it compete with?

    The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe competes against a trio of German rivals that sacrifice practicality for style. The BMW X6 impresses with a serene interior and an increased emphasis on technology. The Audi Q8 has more rear headroom than rivals, and acceleration from its turbocharged V6 is competitive. And while it hasn't been officially announced yet, we expect to see a new generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe based on the recently redesigned GLE.

    The Turbo S E-Hybrid has few direct competitors since no rivals produce a super hybrid. In terms of price, the Cayenne costs almost the same as its corporate cousin, the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid. The Bentley uses the same powertrain configuration as the Cayenne E-Hybrid but weighs more, so its estimated 0-60 mph time of 5.2 seconds is quite far off the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid's 3.6-second sprint. But if you can sacrifice a bit of outright acceleration and handling prowess, the Bentley's interior truly stuns with materials of superlative quality.

    How does it drive?

    The Cayenne Coupe's standard 3.0-liter V6 moves the base model without complaint. It goes about its business in a workaday manner, never feeling overstressed nor especially sporty. The S model's twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 isn't vastly more urgent in day-to-day driving and is slightly more likely to be caught off-boost at low speeds. But it has noticeably more punch when you give it the spurs. This zestier engine better matches the chassis.

    No such ambiguity exists with the Turbo. With prodigious power and an exhaust note that announces attitude, the Turbo means business. There's effortless thrust available at all revs. And you'll want plenty of open road ahead if you plan on flooring the throttle for more than a half-dozen seconds. It's properly quick. But it's also expensive, with a base price that is more than $41,500 dearer than that of the S model one rung beneath it. To be fair, Turbos are equipped as standard with features that are optional on lesser trims.

    We haven't driven the Cayenne Coupe with the S E-Hybrid powertrain but have tested it in the standard Cayenne. Around town, it feels very much like the more pedestrian E-Hybrid. That is to say that mild to moderate acceleration is easy to modulate, and thrust feels linear after the battery depletes. In short, you'd never know there was a 670-hp monster under the hood.

    The Turbo S E-Hybrid is pricier still, representing a $35,400 increase over the Turbo. Stomp the accelerator pedal and you'll know exactly where your extra money went. Acceleration is explosive at speed, and even more so if you engage launch control from a dead stop. It's unbelievable that an SUV this large and heavy can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

    That's only 0.3 second quicker than the Turbo, but the Turbo S E-Hybrid has a few extra tricks to justify the significant price increase. Several of the Turbo's options — including carbon-ceramic brakes, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, and the Sport Chrono package — are all standard on the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

    What's the interior like?

    Essentially lifted intact from the Cayenne, the Cayenne Coupe's cabin is an exceptionally inviting, attractive and comfortable place. The space is contemporary and comprehensively rich-looking. Despite the lower roofline, front headroom is ample and forward visibility doesn't noticeably suffer. The vast rear roof pillars heavily obscure the view over your shoulder, but the backup display is among the best we've encountered. It truly makes reversing an eyes-forward operation.

    While the standard Cayenne has plenty of headroom and legroom in both rows, the Cayenne Coupe is a different story. To preserve some headroom in the back, rear passengers will sit about 1.2 inches lower when compared to a standard Cayenne. As such, there's still headroom to spare, even for 6-foot passengers. This height affects the ease of getting in and out of the vehicle. And it means that shorter rear-seat passengers may be stuck staring at the door panels — nothing inspires an early round of are-we-there-yets like not having a view. Then again, the Cayenne Coupe is catering to different needs than the standard Cayenne, and the buyer must be willing to accept these trade-offs.

    The sleeker roofline also causes reductions to the Cayenne Coupe's ultimate cargo capacity, but it's not a deal-breaker. Behind the seatbacks is about 22 cubic feet of cargo space, which actually isn't too far behind the regular Cayenne's 27.1-cubic-foot cargo area. While battery packs and other plug-in hybrid components typically eat into a car's cargo space, the E-Hybrid and S E-Hybrid barely reduce the size of the cargo area at all.

    How practical is it?

    The standard Cayenne offers enough space to either carry five people in comfort or a fair amount of bulky cargo. The Cayenne Coupe requires a bit more planning since the smaller cargo area and rakish door openings will reduce the number of stuff you can carry. There's decent interior storage. While the front center console isn't cavernous, the door pockets will hold larger water bottles and assorted knickknacks.

    What else should I know?

    Though the Cayenne Coupe puts performance first, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention its tech features. The touchscreen's sharp display and quick responses are terrific, and the broad landscape layout is useful when tiling functions. Its numerous menus demand a period of acclimatization, but it's fairly intuitive overall. Our only complaints are centered around the touch-sensitive center console buttons, which require too much glance time and are easy to trigger inadvertently when reaching for the touchscreen. Likewise, new users will invariably mistake the zoom knob for volume control.

    Edmunds says

    There are few vehicles — high-performance luxury SUVs or otherwise — that are as well-rounded as the Porsche Cayenne. Whether you're looking for an SUV that's practical or slinky — or fast or fuel-efficient (or all four!) — there's a Cayenne variant to suit your needs.

