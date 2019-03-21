2020 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid
What’s new
- Turbo S E-Hybrid is the new range-topping powertrain
- Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
- Wide selection of powerful engines available
- Exquisite interior and build quality
- Plenty of customization options
- Quite a few optional features should be standard given the price tag
- Gloss-black interior panels can look dirty almost immediately
- Poor rear visibility
- Fans are weak at low speeds and too noisy at high speeds
2020 Porsche Cayenne Review
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is one of the few SUVs that can rival a high-performance sports car in handling and acceleration capability. And while that might be expected from an SUV wearing the Porsche badge, the degree to which it combines that performance with traditional SUV versatility impresses us.
Befitting a Porsche, it far surpasses its competitors in its handling abilities, making it a true pleasure to drive. The powertrain range is diverse, including two powerful V6 engines, a turbocharged V8 and two plug-in models — including the new, range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid. There is also a bevy of performance enhancements, an off-road package, and more luxury and safety options than you thought were possible.
It has a few downsides — including poor rear visibility, a smaller-than-average cargo area and a high price tag. These minor drawbacks aren't enough to keep us from recommending the Cayenne, however. If you're in the market for a performance-minded SUV, or just want a well-rounded luxury crossover, you should put the 2020 Porsche Cayenne on your short list.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Handling is superb. Our tester — with 21-inch wheels, PASM and the Sport Chrono package — produces seemingly endless amounts of grip in curves. Steering is a little heavier than an SUV requires but certainly plays into the Cayenne's sporting pretensions.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The standard seats stay comfortable over long distances for a range of body types, though drivers pushing it through corners might want for additional lateral bolstering. Some exterior noise seeps in, but smaller-diameter tires and optional noise-insulated glass might reduce it.
How’s the interior?8.0
The cockpit controls have a quality feel to them, with knurled dials and rocker switches. Unfortunately, some are placed awkwardly and tightly in front of the gear selector, but these are redundant since most are found on the steering wheel.
How’s the tech?8.0
The system isn't comprehensive, however. Android Auto is not available, and voice recognition doesn't offer much in the way of natural speech detection. Though Porsche's business model stands on the shoulders of its extensive options list, some basic driver assistance features should be standard.
How’s the storage?8.0
You'll find a few cubbies throughout the cabin, but none are especially roomy. While there's not much interior space for diaper bags and other baby gear, you'll be able to fit child seats without a problem thanks to easily accessed Isofix anchors. If your toys are the kind you haul around, the Cayenne can tow up to 7,713 pounds.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Once you plunk down money at the dealership, it'll be a while before you have to shell out for unforeseen costs. The Cayenne's basic and powertrain warranties, along with roadside assistance, are good for four years/50,000 miles.
Wildcard8.5
Which Cayenne does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Porsche Cayenne models
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is a performance-oriented midsize luxury SUV available in five trim levels: base, S, E-Hybrid, Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. These trim levels mainly differ by what engine is under the hood, though they do typically include a few extra features with each step up as well. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base Cayenne is nothing to sneeze at, with sufficient performance coming from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (335 horsepower, 332 lb-ft). Standard features include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated and power-folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, partial leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a 12.4-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a 10-speaker audio system with four USB-C ports, Apple CarPlay functionality, and satellite and HD radio.
The Cayenne S comes with a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (434 hp, 406 lb-ft), the Power Steering Plus option (PSP reduces steering effort at low speeds), PASM and a panoramic sunroof.
The E-Hybrid is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine aided by an electric motor (455 hp, 516 lb-ft combined). It is equipped similarly to the base Cayenne but adds PASM and the Sport Chrono package.
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo replaces the V6 engine with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (541 hp, 561 lb-ft). Over and above the standard Cayenne, the Turbo includes 21-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, an air suspension with PASM, upgraded brakes, Power Steering Plus, a faux suede headliner, auto-dimming mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, upgraded front sport seats with memory settings, front and rear heated seats, leather upholstery and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.
The Turbo S E-Hybrid marries the Turbo's V8 with the plug-in hybrid system, producing a total of 670 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque. On top of the Turbo's features, the Turbo S E-Hybrid adds carbon-ceramic brakes, a heated steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package, and a pair of performance upgrades — Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus.
Many features that come standard on upper trim levels can be ordered as stand-alone options. Indeed, like other Porsches, the Cayenne is one of the most customizable vehicles you can buy.
Then you've got even more choices from a dizzying list of options, most of which are available on all Cayenne trims. It starts with two main packages — Premium and Premium Package Plus — both of which bundle popular options that are otherwise available separately. Key options include the Assistance package (a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, night vision, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control) and rear-axle steering (reduces the Cayenne's turning radius). An off-road package, massaging front seats, ventilated front and rear seats, four-zone climate control, a 21-speaker Burmester audio system, and a dual-screen rear entertainment system are other significant offerings.
There's also an extensive interior customization program, with extensive veneer options, different upgraded leathers, and colors for the deviated seat-belts. The only limit on what you can customize is how much your pocketbook can handle.
Features & Specs
|E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$81,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$161,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|670 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cayenne safety features:
- Night Vision Assist
- Helps drivers navigate dark roads with the help of a thermal imaging camera.
- Pedestrian Protection
- Detects unsighted pedestrians and automatically applies the brakes to help prevent a collision.
- InnoDrive
- Assists the driver in navigating unfamiliar roads using GPS-based navigation, topography, and road sign and speed limit information.
Porsche Cayenne vs. the competition
Porsche Cayenne vs. Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan is smaller and less expensive than the Cayenne, but this baby Porsche crossover is just as desirable. The Macan costs more and has less cargo and passenger room than its compact SUV rivals, but there's no denying it offers a better driving experience than most.
Porsche Cayenne vs. BMW X5
The Cayenne and the BMW X5 are close rivals, and we like both for different reasons. The BMW is more practical than the Porsche, with greater passenger and cargo room. It's also fun to drive, which can't be said of many of its rivals. However, the Cayenne offers better driving dynamics and a more diverse powertrain lineup.
Porsche Cayenne vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
While the Porsche Cayenne is priced similarly to the Range Rover Sport, its options list and status are better matched with the top-dog Land Rover Range Rover. The Range Rover is the larger and bulkier of the two. But its off-road prowess is exceptional, which comes at the expense of sportiness — this big lug feels heavy around bends. Unless you absolutely need the Range Rover's cargo room or adventurous attitude, the Cayenne gets the win. It's more comfortable and refined, and it boasts a far superior infotainment system.
FAQ
What's new in the 2020 Porsche Cayenne?
What's new in the 2020 Porsche Cayenne?
Is the Porsche Cayenne reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne a good car?
- Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
Is the Porsche Cayenne reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Porsche Cayenne?
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche Cayenne is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $81,100.
Other versions include:
- E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $81,100
- Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $161,900
What are the different models of Porsche Cayenne?
