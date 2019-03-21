2020 Porsche Cayenne Review

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is one of the few SUVs that can rival a high-performance sports car in handling and acceleration capability. And while that might be expected from an SUV wearing the Porsche badge, the degree to which it combines that performance with traditional SUV versatility impresses us. Befitting a Porsche, it far surpasses its competitors in its handling abilities, making it a true pleasure to drive. The powertrain range is diverse, including two powerful V6 engines, a turbocharged V8 and two plug-in models — including the new, range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid. There is also a bevy of performance enhancements, an off-road package, and more luxury and safety options than you thought were possible. It has a few downsides — including poor rear visibility, a smaller-than-average cargo area and a high price tag. These minor drawbacks aren't enough to keep us from recommending the Cayenne, however. If you're in the market for a performance-minded SUV, or just want a well-rounded luxury crossover, you should put the 2020 Porsche Cayenne on your short list. Notably, we picked the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

Small upgrades improve the third generation of Porsche's bread-and-butter SUV. The turbocharged V6 engine and eight-speed transmission make for better driving and fuel efficiency, and revamped infotainment is among the best in class. This Cayenne builds a strong case for buyers whose life circumstances preclude a 911.

How does it drive? 8.5

You don't expect a large SUV to feel so quick. But when it wears a Porsche badge, it's expected. Even the base Cayenne unspools steady streams of power from any double-digit speed. We tested the Cayenne with the V6. Zero to 60 mph takes just 5.3 seconds, which is impressive for a big SUV that tips the scales at 4,700 pounds. The transmission is well-calibrated, but the brake pedal stroke is a little longer than expected for a Porsche.



Handling is superb. Our tester — with 21-inch wheels, PASM and the Sport Chrono package — produces seemingly endless amounts of grip in curves. Steering is a little heavier than an SUV requires but certainly plays into the Cayenne's sporting pretensions.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Porsche's secret sauce for combining athletic and confident handling with a firm and cushy luxury ride quality is on full display in the Cayenne. The ride quality from the PASM/air suspension combo is firm but comfortable — a Porsche hallmark.



The standard seats stay comfortable over long distances for a range of body types, though drivers pushing it through corners might want for additional lateral bolstering. Some exterior noise seeps in, but smaller-diameter tires and optional noise-insulated glass might reduce it.

How’s the interior? 8.0

A broad range of driving positions and roomy quarters allow the Cayenne to feel either like a proper sports car — such as a 911 — or a more conventional SUV. Though it has the same number of seats as the smaller Macan, the increased wheelbase provides plenty of room for all passengers. It's easy to slide in and out of.



The cockpit controls have a quality feel to them, with knurled dials and rocker switches. Unfortunately, some are placed awkwardly and tightly in front of the gear selector, but these are redundant since most are found on the steering wheel.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The redesigned infotainment is a highlight of this new Cayenne, and the wide touchscreen is the centerpiece. It features one of the best interfaces in the class, with easy, intuitive use and deep configurability. Keep microfiber towels handy, though, because the screen smudges easily. The base sound system is fine, but serious audiophiles will want the optional Bose or Burmester upgrade.



The system isn't comprehensive, however. Android Auto is not available, and voice recognition doesn't offer much in the way of natural speech detection. Though Porsche's business model stands on the shoulders of its extensive options list, some basic driver assistance features should be standard.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Cayenne offers real daily usefulness, though interior storage is lower than many competitors. With the 40/20/40-split rear seats folded, there's just 60.3 cubic feet of cargo storage — less than some compact crossovers — but the shape is useful. Plus, you can opt for an (admittedly expensive) air suspension that lowers the rear for easing cargo in.



You'll find a few cubbies throughout the cabin, but none are especially roomy. While there's not much interior space for diaper bags and other baby gear, you'll be able to fit child seats without a problem thanks to easily accessed Isofix anchors. If your toys are the kind you haul around, the Cayenne can tow up to 7,713 pounds.

How economical is it? 8.0

The base Cayenne is rated at 21 mpg combined (19 city/23 highway). We were able to mostly duplicate that number in a week's worth of testing miles that featured a combination of city traffic and urban freeway driving.

Is it a good value? 8.0

It's hard to qualify the Cayenne as a great value, especially when many rivals offer a similar luxury experience for less. But even when you're not exploring the Cayenne's unrivaled performance limits, the top-notch build quality justifies the cost. Even at this price, there are competitors — such as the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and the Maserati Levante — that just aren't as well-rounded.



Once you plunk down money at the dealership, it'll be a while before you have to shell out for unforeseen costs. The Cayenne's basic and powertrain warranties, along with roadside assistance, are good for four years/50,000 miles.

Wildcard 8.5

Is it an SUV with a sports-car complex? Or a sports car built with the utility of an SUV? With the Cayenne, it doesn't matter. It goes fast and handles like a lower and smaller car, plus it can still act as an adventure getaway vehicle — a true best-of-both-worlds proposition.

Which Cayenne does Edmunds recommend?

Porsche is synonymous with performance, and that's why we'd skip right over the capable but uninspiring base model. Any other choice is a slam dunk — the plug-in hybrid models have more intuitive brake action than previous Cayenne hybrids, so we'd recommend those as well. For our money, the Cayenne S and the E-Hybrid both offer sufficient power and have their own unique performance upgrades over the standard model, but the high-octane Turbo models are tons of fun too.

2020 Porsche Cayenne models

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is a performance-oriented midsize luxury SUV available in five trim levels: base, S, E-Hybrid, Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. These trim levels mainly differ by what engine is under the hood, though they do typically include a few extra features with each step up as well. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.