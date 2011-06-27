Used 1995 Porsche 928 for Sale

  • $74,888

    1994 Porsche 928 GTS

    66,371 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keyes Porsche Woodland Hills - Woodland Hills / California

    Rare estate sale find! Check out this rare 928 GTS, a true piece of Porsche history available for sale. Clean CARFAX. 1994 Porsche 928 GTS 5.4L V8 Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Porsche 928 GTS.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WP0AA2926RS820117
    Stock: 00381317
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-06-2020

928 Reviews & Specs