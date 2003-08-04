  1. Home
Used 1995 Porsche 928

1995 Porsche 928
Porsche 928 years
1995
1994
1993
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

This year the optional Tiptronic automanual transmission allows the driver to change gears either with the console-mounted gear selector as before or via buttons mounted on the steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, The Shark
    sab,

    It's about as fast as you can go without having to eat airline food!

    GTS 2dr Coupe features & specs
    GTS 2dr Coupe
    MPG 11 city / 17 hwy
    Seats 0
    5-speed manual
    Gas
    345 hp @ 5700 rpm
    Side Impact TestNot Tested
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Is the Porsche 928 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 1995 928 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Porsche 928 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 928 gets an EPA-estimated 13 mpg.

    Is the Porsche 928 reliable?

    To determine whether the Porsche 928 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 928.

    Is the 1995 Porsche 928 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1995 Porsche 928 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1995 928 is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 1995 Porsche 928?

    The least-expensive 1995 Porsche 928 is the 1995 Porsche 928 GTS 2dr Coupe.

    Other versions include:

      What are the different models of Porsche 928?

      928 variants include GTS 2dr Coupe.

      Used 1995 Porsche 928 Overview

      The Used 1995 Porsche 928 is offered in the following submodels: 928 Hatchback. Available styles include GTS 2dr Coupe.

      What do people think of the 1995 Porsche 928?

      Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1995 Porsche 928 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1995 928 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

      Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1995 Porsche 928 and all model years in our database.

