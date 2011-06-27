1995 Porsche 928 Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
This year the optional Tiptronic automanual transmission allows the driver to change gears either with the console-mounted gear selector as before or via buttons mounted on the steering wheel.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sab,04/08/2003
It's about as fast as you can go without having to eat airline food!
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5700 rpm
