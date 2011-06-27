Used 2006 Porsche 911 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Porsche. There is no Substitute. Racer X , 01/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have purchased my first Porsche, a 2006 C4S. I have owned many cars to include a BMW M3. Nothing compares to a 911! Period! A Porsche is a Porsche but, the 911 Carrera is a very special Porsche; which can be told by the amount of people that are still hand making them compared to the other Porsche models. I don't have to consistently say the 911 is an awesome car, go and test drive one yourself and become a believer. Don't worry about Bluetooth, iPod connections, cup holders, etc, etc! This is the epitome of a sportscar, not and SUV! Don't cry about creature features, just enjoy the pleasurable driving experience on a daily basis as Porsche intended you too from the beginning! Report Abuse

2006 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Carlos , 11/15/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am the proud owner of a 2006, 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe! The 997 is AWESOME. It has great brakes, engine, suspension, interior design, and yes that sexy body style with an attitude! I love driving the 997; its superb in response, handling, and breaking. I feel like a combat fighter pilot on a mission. Talk about stress therapy, drive a 997 and feel invigorated every time you take the perfect apex. Driving the 997 will make you a believer of the slogan, Porsche there is no substitute."

What a Car! poodlecrazy4 , 11/03/2006 6 of 8 people found this review helpful The lease on my Cayenne turbo was ending and I had always wanted a Carrera. This car is beyond even my expectations! It's extremely comfortable, a blast to drive, and handles like perfection! The braking is truly exceptional. When you are driving, you feel like you are in a car that is much more substantial in size. It's ROCK SOLID!

More fun than any other P car I've owned mark , 12/29/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had 911s, 996, 996 C4S, and a few Boxster S for for second home drivers. Nothing compares to the 997 CS. It has plenty of speed, won't tire you out like a GT3 or a box S, the handling is superb, in or out of sport mode. Bought this used with 8500 miles on it. Got rid of a 04 C4S, no comparison. Been driving P cars for almost 30 years and this one has me smiling. Drove the Big Sur coast this am with the sun coming up with a big grin.