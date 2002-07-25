5 star reviews: 34 %

4 star reviews: 37 %

3 star reviews: 23 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 6 %

Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 35 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The best car i ever owned

Nicole Lincicum , 10/05/2008

I bought this car when i was a kid it was the best thing i ever did. This car was awesome. In the end it had some electrical problems but no matter what it always ran great. I never in the 8 years that i owned it did i put more than $1000.00 into it, including normal maintenance. It was absolutely great in the winter. Eventually i bought a grand prix for more room. I will always regret giving up the best car i owned to my husband to derby, but it took 3rd place. Overall i absolutely loved this car. The electrical problems i had were the abs system, the heater switch which was ran by a switch under my dash. Overall if you can find a sunbird in good condition buy it.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Good Car

The man , 01/05/2009

No problems with the car, 3.1L V6 is nice and strong, sounds really good when you step on tha gas!

2.5 out of 5 stars, Not too bad, but can't trust...

Jimbean22 , 07/25/2002

My Pontiac Sunbird was purchased used a few years ago, and we've only had problem after problem. You name a part, and it's probably gone out and been replaced. Also, no matter what we do, the stupid thing always over heats if driven for over 45 minutes in town. It works fine for trips to the store or church, but that's about it. If given a choice, don't get this car.

3.5 out of 5 stars, Looks good, runs horrible

Kristy , 05/22/2008

When i received this car, it had 73K miles on it. Over the four years i had it, i replaced the engine TWICE, the heater core three times, heater hoses every month, and replaced the manifold system three times. Another problem I had was that it over heated every other day in a Pennsylvanian summer. The interior dash separated from the radio set-up but aside from that, the interior was fine. It handled well and the frame was like a rock but it was everything under the hood that caused problems.

