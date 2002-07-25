Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird
I bought this car when i was a kid it was the best thing i ever did. This car was awesome. In the end it had some electrical problems but no matter what it always ran great. I never in the 8 years that i owned it did i put more than $1000.00 into it, including normal maintenance. It was absolutely great in the winter. Eventually i bought a grand prix for more room. I will always regret giving up the best car i owned to my husband to derby, but it took 3rd place. Overall i absolutely loved this car. The electrical problems i had were the abs system, the heater switch which was ran by a switch under my dash. Overall if you can find a sunbird in good condition buy it.
No problems with the car, 3.1L V6 is nice and strong, sounds really good when you step on tha gas!
My Pontiac Sunbird was purchased used a few years ago, and we've only had problem after problem. You name a part, and it's probably gone out and been replaced. Also, no matter what we do, the stupid thing always over heats if driven for over 45 minutes in town. It works fine for trips to the store or church, but that's about it. If given a choice, don't get this car.
When i received this car, it had 73K miles on it. Over the four years i had it, i replaced the engine TWICE, the heater core three times, heater hoses every month, and replaced the manifold system three times. Another problem I had was that it over heated every other day in a Pennsylvanian summer. The interior dash separated from the radio set-up but aside from that, the interior was fine. It handled well and the frame was like a rock but it was everything under the hood that caused problems.
|LE 2dr Convertible
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|110 hp @ 5200 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Is the Pontiac Sunbird a good car?
Is the Pontiac Sunbird reliable?
Is the 1994 Pontiac Sunbird a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1994 Pontiac Sunbird?
The least-expensive 1994 Pontiac Sunbird is the 1994 Pontiac Sunbird LE 2dr Convertible.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Pontiac Sunbird?
Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird Overview
The Used 1994 Pontiac Sunbird is offered in the following submodels: Sunbird Sedan, Sunbird Coupe, Sunbird Convertible. Available styles include SE 2dr Coupe, LE 4dr Sedan, LE 2dr Coupe, and LE 2dr Convertible.
What do people think of the 1994 Pontiac Sunbird?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Pontiac Sunbird and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Sunbird 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Sunbird.
