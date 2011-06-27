1991 Pontiac Sunbird Review
Used Sunbird for Sale
1991 Highlights
Turbo engine dropped in favor of 3.1-liter V6. Six-cylinder makes 25 fewer horsepower than previous turbo. GT gets new alloys.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Laura,08/13/2010
LE 2dr Convertible
I've owned the convertible for twelve years, bought it used in '99. I love it but it's starting to show its age. I've had it repainted and put a new roof on it. But it survived three accidents, two front and one side very well. It's a very heavy car but it has always had brake problems. It just doesn't want to stop and the brakes on the back wheel lock up. The car also leaks and the resulting water has destroyed the gauges. The air conditioning now has a leak and doesn't work but what do you want for a car that's 20! And it still runs really well. I know it will get me where I am going .
Little Blue,02/24/2009
I love this car. It has lasted for the past eighteen years and it has no problems what so ever. it performs well in all weather and I love the color. I hope that it can last another 20.
Mike G,03/24/2009
ive had my sunbird for about a year now, and it has yet to break down on me. it is my first car, and i would not trade it for any other model out there. it had a problem when you would accelerate it would bog down but it was a simple fix by buying a new air regulator. the interior isnt the best but an easy fix. the engine is BEAUTIFUL! soon i will be swapping it out though for a new Turbo. I love how this car is very customizable. their is a couple ground effects kits that i look forward to buying. i have installed new audio,wheels,bass,undercar lights. this car is totally reliable if you dont mind paying a little bit here and there. also if you have the time its a great buy.
plowboy,07/05/2009
Bought my red LE two door with the 3.1 V6 and a 5 speed trans. Got good gas millage with it. Always 26 minimum. The car died in 2001 with 174000 miles on it. The body was rotting away. The trans had a bearing going. The engine blew a head gasket. I drove it for 10 miles with no water. Amsoil kept it going. Cracked the block. I junked it. Only thing I did was maintenance, brakes, tires and all 6 fuel injectors. As the car got older, it got better mileage. When it died, it was getting 33 to 35 just driving around. I miss that car.
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4800 rpm
