Consumer Rating
(17)
1991 Pontiac Sunbird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Sunbird for Sale
List Price Estimate
$741 - $1,751
Used Sunbird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Turbo engine dropped in favor of 3.1-liter V6. Six-cylinder makes 25 fewer horsepower than previous turbo. GT gets new alloys.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac Sunbird.

5(47%)
4(35%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
17 reviews
See all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Runs like a Top!
Laura,08/13/2010
LE 2dr Convertible
I've owned the convertible for twelve years, bought it used in '99. I love it but it's starting to show its age. I've had it repainted and put a new roof on it. But it survived three accidents, two front and one side very well. It's a very heavy car but it has always had brake problems. It just doesn't want to stop and the brakes on the back wheel lock up. The car also leaks and the resulting water has destroyed the gauges. The air conditioning now has a leak and doesn't work but what do you want for a car that's 20! And it still runs really well. I know it will get me where I am going .
It just keeps puttering along
Little Blue,02/24/2009
I love this car. It has lasted for the past eighteen years and it has no problems what so ever. it performs well in all weather and I love the color. I hope that it can last another 20.
Great Buy
Mike G,03/24/2009
ive had my sunbird for about a year now, and it has yet to break down on me. it is my first car, and i would not trade it for any other model out there. it had a problem when you would accelerate it would bog down but it was a simple fix by buying a new air regulator. the interior isnt the best but an easy fix. the engine is BEAUTIFUL! soon i will be swapping it out though for a new Turbo. I love how this car is very customizable. their is a couple ground effects kits that i look forward to buying. i have installed new audio,wheels,bass,undercar lights. this car is totally reliable if you dont mind paying a little bit here and there. also if you have the time its a great buy.
miss this car
plowboy,07/05/2009
Bought my red LE two door with the 3.1 V6 and a 5 speed trans. Got good gas millage with it. Always 26 minimum. The car died in 2001 with 174000 miles on it. The body was rotting away. The trans had a bearing going. The engine blew a head gasket. I drove it for 10 miles with no water. Amsoil kept it going. Cracked the block. I junked it. Only thing I did was maintenance, brakes, tires and all 6 fuel injectors. As the car got older, it got better mileage. When it died, it was getting 33 to 35 just driving around. I miss that car.
See all 17 reviews of the 1991 Pontiac Sunbird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Pontiac Sunbird

Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Overview

The Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird is offered in the following submodels: Sunbird Sedan, Sunbird Coupe, Sunbird Convertible. Available styles include LE 2dr Convertible, LE 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Coupe, LE 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Coupe.

