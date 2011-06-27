ive had my sunbird for about a year now, and it has yet to break down on me. it is my first car, and i would not trade it for any other model out there. it had a problem when you would accelerate it would bog down but it was a simple fix by buying a new air regulator. the interior isnt the best but an easy fix. the engine is BEAUTIFUL! soon i will be swapping it out though for a new Turbo. I love how this car is very customizable. their is a couple ground effects kits that i look forward to buying. i have installed new audio,wheels,bass,undercar lights. this car is totally reliable if you dont mind paying a little bit here and there. also if you have the time its a great buy.

Read more