Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird for Sale Near Me

I've owned the convertible for twelve years, bought it used in '99. I love it but it's starting to show its age. I've had it repainted and put a new roof on it. But it survived three accidents, two front and one side very well. It's a very heavy car but it has always had brake problems. It just doesn't want to stop and the brakes on the back wheel lock up. The car also leaks and the resulting water has destroyed the gauges. The air conditioning now has a leak and doesn't work but what do you want for a car that's 20! And it still runs really well. I know it will get me where I am going .

Read more