  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque118 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room38.0 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room38.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.3 in.
Curb weight2775 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
