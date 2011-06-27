  1. Home
1992 Pontiac Sunbird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

ABS is standard. LE designation extended to base coupe and sedan. 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine gets 15 more horsepower. Brake/transmission shift interlock is added. Fuel capacity jumps to 15.2 gallons. Automatic door locks lock doors when automatic is shifted from "Park" or manually shifted car begins moving forward. Convertible gets glass rear window at midyear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Pontiac Sunbird.

5(31%)
4(46%)
3(8%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
3.9
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

cutie
bobby martin,03/29/2016
LE 4dr Sedan
Economical excelent exterior
Excellent car for the price
J. Hurley,08/27/2009
I bought this car for $200 in summer 09 and subsequently spent another $1000 on parts to get it in a more reliable running condition, and put new tires on it today. This car is pretty fun to drive, its small and easy to park, has great acceleration when you need it, sporty gear selector if you shift down past drive. For a car that's 17 years old it has held up remarkably well. Mine is the White color, and has no oxidation to speak of. Some rust where the door meets the frame, but that's about it. I'm very satisfied.
Lots of problems
Derf,07/10/2002
This has been the most unreliable I have ever owned. The thing shakes, rattles and groans. Always ahs something that needs to be fixed. But, when I put the top down, all is forgiven. Ride is horrible and power is low for a V-6. Seats are uncomfortable.
Old sunbird V6 vs. New sunfire V4?????
Zvonar,07/12/2002
Does anyone know the horsepower in the '92 Pontiac Sunbird with the V6, 3.1L? I am trying to compare the new (2002) Pontiac Sunfires ecotech engine (4 cylinder, 2.2L 140 horsepower) with my Pontiac Sunbird with a V6, 3.1L Thanks a bunch!
See all 13 reviews of the 1992 Pontiac Sunbird
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
111 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
111 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird Overview

The Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird is offered in the following submodels: Sunbird Sedan, Sunbird Coupe, Sunbird Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe, SE 2dr Convertible, SE 2dr Coupe, SE 4dr Sedan, LE 2dr Coupe, and LE 4dr Sedan.

