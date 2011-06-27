  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunbird
  4. Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

1993 Pontiac Sunbird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Sunbird for Sale
List Price Estimate
$742 - $1,753
Used Sunbird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Base models can be equipped with a V6, and midline coupe gets Sport Appearance Package, which includes GT styling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Pontiac Sunbird.

5(16%)
4(61%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
3.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent performace for the price
yeah-yeah,04/03/2002
I love my S-Bird! Had it for over 4 years now, personally put over 60K on the odometer (currently at over 140K). Still runs great, for the last 2 years had to change oil only, that was all the maintenance!
great first car
LawBoyDavid,04/11/2005
I've had this car since I was 16 and am now about to turn 25. It's great during the summers and okay during the winters. 3.1 L V6 engine still runs great with 180,000 miles, as does transmission (knock on wood). As with all conv. tops, have had to replace this one twice due to rips in seams, but I also constantly take it up and down during the summer. This has really been a great car and would be a great car for any kid who doesn't have the money, but loves to drive with the top down.
Peppy and good on gas.
Sean,07/04/2009
My white 2-door came equipped with the 2.0L OHC and 5-speed transmission. I needed a vehicle after my Plymouth was hit by a goof. I've had it for about 60000 km and still get 30+ mpg. Replaced timing belt, alternator, heater core. With K&N air filter and Water Whetter, I've coaxed a few more ponies out and can surpise a few people. Regular wash/wax has kept rust to virtual nil. Interior cloth/carpets still holding up well. No severe creaks or groans after 200000+ km. Very good commuter car. Car came with ABS. I agree with other co mentor that cup holders in this version are useless. Factory stereo okay but be warned: cassette or CD player SEPARATE from radio head unit.
1993 Sunbird SE Convertible
littletantrim,07/20/2009
When I got my car everything worked great. Now I have had to replace a few things like the battery and the thermostat. When I got it the top didn't show any signs of damage but after a year back by the back window the roof started to crack and rip. Above the back window also started sagging and coming apart. The AC was never really cool, but the heat is very nice. One of the windows also doesn't work and some of the plastic molding on the outside of the car has started to pull away from the door. The plastic pieces inside of the car are not really that great. The dash right above the clock also looks like it might start pulling away. Its a nice car if you are a smaller person.
See all 18 reviews of the 1993 Pontiac Sunbird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Pontiac Sunbird

Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird Overview

The Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird is offered in the following submodels: Sunbird Sedan, Sunbird Coupe, Sunbird Convertible. Available styles include SE 2dr Convertible, LE 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Coupe, SE 4dr Sedan, LE 2dr Coupe, and SE 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Pontiac Sunbirds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Pontiac Sunbird for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird.

Can't find a used 1993 Pontiac Sunbirds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Sunbird for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,276.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,841.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Sunbird for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,309.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,330.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Pontiac Sunbird?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Sunbird lease specials

Related Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles