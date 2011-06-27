Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Montana 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,245
|$1,787
|$2,053
|Clean
|$1,137
|$1,632
|$1,881
|Average
|$921
|$1,322
|$1,538
|Rough
|$704
|$1,011
|$1,195
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Montana 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$1,758
|$2,040
|Clean
|$1,084
|$1,605
|$1,869
|Average
|$878
|$1,300
|$1,528
|Rough
|$672
|$995
|$1,187