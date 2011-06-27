Used 1999 Pontiac Montana Consumer Reviews

Why not?? jdb1601 , 08/21/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this van 2 years ago with intentions of using it as a beater, Well this van now has 140,000 miles on it and i have drove it the last 40,000 miles (20,000 a year) heck with only one oil change. It is more reliable than any other car i have owned. I read others reviews but come on seriously people usually only write a review when they have problems. I would absolutely buy another at the drop of a hat! Report Abuse

Should have listened to Edmunds! K White , 09/01/2008 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this van second hand, with 153,000 km. Since then, I replaced water pump,spark plugs, wheel bearing, rocker panels, head gasket, intake gasket, thermostat. Also, roof leaks, needs front and rear struts, rear windshield wiper doesn't work, abs light is on, air bag light comes on and off. Front end vibrates. Get about 500 km to a tank. Needs a transmission part, up shifts and down shifts hard.

12 years and still running cpa0217 , 08/31/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Montana new 12 years ago. It currently has 172,000 miles on it. Overall, I have been very happy with it, but I have had a couple of moments. I've had to replace the intake gasket twice - clearly an issue with this vehicle! Everything else was a result of age & normal wear & tear.

Should have know better!! J.L. , 05/13/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought new since it was first minivan with VHS entertainment system. Overall was fun to drive but had several major mechanical problems. Had to replace intake gasket twice so far - 1st time at 24k and 2nd at 60k, needed major transmission rebuilt at 56k at $2500 cost. Just right now the AC went out. Cupholders next to seat were useless - didn't hold anything and spilled coffe often. We will probably get rid of it now since we are getting afraid we will get stuck. If reliability would be better, would have been great experience - this is the reason GM is going out of business.