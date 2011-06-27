Used 1999 Pontiac Montana Consumer Reviews
Why not??
I bought this van 2 years ago with intentions of using it as a beater, Well this van now has 140,000 miles on it and i have drove it the last 40,000 miles (20,000 a year) heck with only one oil change. It is more reliable than any other car i have owned. I read others reviews but come on seriously people usually only write a review when they have problems. I would absolutely buy another at the drop of a hat!
Should have listened to Edmunds!
Bought this van second hand, with 153,000 km. Since then, I replaced water pump,spark plugs, wheel bearing, rocker panels, head gasket, intake gasket, thermostat. Also, roof leaks, needs front and rear struts, rear windshield wiper doesn't work, abs light is on, air bag light comes on and off. Front end vibrates. Get about 500 km to a tank. Needs a transmission part, up shifts and down shifts hard.
12 years and still running
I bought my Montana new 12 years ago. It currently has 172,000 miles on it. Overall, I have been very happy with it, but I have had a couple of moments. I've had to replace the intake gasket twice - clearly an issue with this vehicle! Everything else was a result of age & normal wear & tear.
Should have know better!!
Bought new since it was first minivan with VHS entertainment system. Overall was fun to drive but had several major mechanical problems. Had to replace intake gasket twice so far - 1st time at 24k and 2nd at 60k, needed major transmission rebuilt at 56k at $2500 cost. Just right now the AC went out. Cupholders next to seat were useless - didn't hold anything and spilled coffe often. We will probably get rid of it now since we are getting afraid we will get stuck. If reliability would be better, would have been great experience - this is the reason GM is going out of business.
Great Van -few problems
I love my van. Had trouble with intake gasket at 75,000 replace for under $500. Routine maintenance and fuel pump. Rides well and comfortable. I drive my van to work and on long trips with extended family. We have put carrier on top and loaded it full. It is still running strong. Could not ask for a better minivan.
Sponsored cars related to the Montana
Related Used 1999 Pontiac Montana info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner