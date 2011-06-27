Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP Consumer Reviews

3rd gxp it bolts joe , 08/24/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful it goes like this: to have a v8 gxp with all options it's a pleasure to drive anywhere. in city with tap shift you have little to worry about getting off the mark. I find myself driving less than the speed limit!!? just because I want to here the exhaust purr its about time. stereo great as usual with xm but its not for the weak with this size engine you need to know what your driving. Report Abuse

Great vehicle iamian , 08/17/2012 14 of 16 people found this review helpful This vehicle performs much better then I had anticipated. I had heard so much about the torque steer during acceleration and was very pleased when I actually got behind the wheel and pounded the peddle a few times. There is a fair amount of torque steer but if you have both hands on the wheel its actually very mild. This car also goes very very fast, very very quickly. 0-60 in 5.7 is no lie. The interior is very comfortable. The heated seats and lumbar support make driving long periods almost enjoyable. Gas mileage was a concern for me with the v8 but I see 28-33 mpg pretty consistently when I cruise control around 70-75. The gas mileage you get from this car is based solely on how you drive Report Abuse

Grand Prix GPX RichInFla , 09/17/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Quick, agile, fun to drive! Garners plenty of looks, and glares from other drivers when you beat them off of the line! Report Abuse

Third times the charm! Kylie K , 12/07/2015 GXP 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Third car, probably the best car I've had. First car was a 99' gran prix, 2nd was a 07 Honda Civic (junk), then my 2007 Pontiac gran prix. I rea a lot of harsh reviews before I decided I would get it to find out my self. I actually found my car on Craig's list, risky I know, but 74k mile for $7k is hard to beat for a good looking car. My car does make a water flushing noise under the hood which is pretty annoying but took it to get looked at and said it was alright. Everything in this car is great except the radio which isn't the end of the world. Just could use an update or atleast an aux cord hook up. It drives great, gas mileage is not terrible as my first car was. I would buy this car again if the made another! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse