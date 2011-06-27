Used 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix GXP Consumer Reviews
3rd gxp it bolts
it goes like this: to have a v8 gxp with all options it's a pleasure to drive anywhere. in city with tap shift you have little to worry about getting off the mark. I find myself driving less than the speed limit!!? just because I want to here the exhaust purr its about time. stereo great as usual with xm but its not for the weak with this size engine you need to know what your driving.
Great vehicle
This vehicle performs much better then I had anticipated. I had heard so much about the torque steer during acceleration and was very pleased when I actually got behind the wheel and pounded the peddle a few times. There is a fair amount of torque steer but if you have both hands on the wheel its actually very mild. This car also goes very very fast, very very quickly. 0-60 in 5.7 is no lie. The interior is very comfortable. The heated seats and lumbar support make driving long periods almost enjoyable. Gas mileage was a concern for me with the v8 but I see 28-33 mpg pretty consistently when I cruise control around 70-75. The gas mileage you get from this car is based solely on how you drive
Grand Prix GPX
Quick, agile, fun to drive! Garners plenty of looks, and glares from other drivers when you beat them off of the line!
Third times the charm!
Third car, probably the best car I've had. First car was a 99' gran prix, 2nd was a 07 Honda Civic (junk), then my 2007 Pontiac gran prix. I rea a lot of harsh reviews before I decided I would get it to find out my self. I actually found my car on Craig's list, risky I know, but 74k mile for $7k is hard to beat for a good looking car. My car does make a water flushing noise under the hood which is pretty annoying but took it to get looked at and said it was alright. Everything in this car is great except the radio which isn't the end of the world. Just could use an update or atleast an aux cord hook up. It drives great, gas mileage is not terrible as my first car was. I would buy this car again if the made another!
My first nice car!
To preface, while trying to write this review the review menu would only allow me to pick the V8 model of grand Prix. This review is for the Base Model 3.8L V6. I had an old terrible Mzda B2500 a while back that I sold to buy this car. So far my experience with it has been mostly positive. I'm 6'2 and the car has been able to accommodate my size well. The front and read seat are comfy and have sufficient room in comparison to other cars I've driving. My seats are felt and the arm rests / doors are leather. So far the interior has held up really well. Thing is as fast as you could want it to be without a turbo in it. Took it to the track and got it up to around 130 mph easy. Thing didn't even break a sweat. Now don't get me wrong, it's not the fastest car in the world but in comparison to all the shotty 4 cyld cars out there this thing can really boogie. Pros: It's comfy, fast as hell, good looking, plenty of trunk space, and has a great sound system on board. Cons: 21 mpg in town 25 on the hwy There is an oxygen sensor right in the way of the middle back spark plug. The only way to remove said spark plug is to remove the catalytic converter and then remove the oxygen sensor that's mounter on the exhaust manifold directly inline with the plug. Transmission oil pan gasket is junk. Terrible visibility on the inside, windows in the back are just to darn small. No room in the engine bay to work with at all. I gave myself a second degree burn on the exhaust manifold trying to change the serpentine belt. I would almost consider pulling the whole engine to change the head gaskets, there's just to much engine for that tiny engine bay. The serpentine belt pops off if you hit a 1 inch deep puddle at 20 mph. The stock iridium spark plugs are darned expensive turning a $100 tune up into a $180 tune up : / Rotors will warp if you look at them wrong. Other than all that the car is great. If I had a choice though I would buy a car with a non-transverse engine with more visibility while driving.
