Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews
My very fist car (Grand Am Se 2001 4 sp auto)
I bought this car used in January 2012 for $ 950 and 176660 miles. It was what I could afford. The turn signal switch worked when it wanted to, so I went to Freight Harbor Tools and purchased my fist tool box and fixed it. The AC started working after the Ac relay was replaced under hood and has never quit working. As a maintenance tip, I run the AC for several minutes in winter time for proper system lubrication. Replaced tranny fluid at 182 K. Right after that I made a trip from Phoenix to Kansas City and back (2460 miles) and got 32 mpg. I replaced the factory fuel pump at 210 K ( $ 58 on Ebay). After several ten minutes waiting for passlock system restart, finally I bypassed it with a resistor (you can look it up online). Breaks were replaced with ceramic pads (do not used semi-metallic ones ) and it´s been two years now and no problems. I went ahead and replaced timing chain, water pump and thermostat as a preventive maintenance last year at 218 K, but I was not having any problems with them. Never had random lights on dash but whenever I see Service Vehicle Soon, it means there is a blown bulb or fuse. My only complaint: rough idle but with almost 223 k miles I guess it has given me a lot for the money. Update: I gathered the resources and replaced all the mounts, even the ones that look "good" : end of the rough idle. Before that , I replaced the front wheel hub and that eliminated the ABS light and the wobbling. The a/c quit working. Before you do anything crazy, go ahead and check the pressure switch in the line on top of the radiator. It was that simple. My friends who have newer cars say mine cools the interior faster than theirs and it is true. At 246k I had the tranny rebuilt (it was the original one) because it was slipping between 3rd and 4th gear, but drivable. Now it is almost 255k miles 6 month later. The enigne is still good. I put synthetic oil to cope with the Phoenix heat. No favorite brand: I just go to 99c stores and pick whatever synthetic at $2.99, not bad. I don't drive like I stole it, specially when first start it. I guess all of this makes possible to keep the car. Update: Justo hit 281000 Miles on the dame engine. Not Bad at all. Still powerful when needed and good on gas at the dame time. Un fact some people have tried to race me. I installed an aftermarket Muffler back in 2014, that is not loud and gives the car some attitude. The xenon lights that I installed back in 2013 are still working ( I could not take yellow bulbs any longer in the headlights) This car is good if You are mechanic inclined, specially if bought with many miles on ir. 8 years later, no car payment and 114000 added miles, so no regrets.
5 Years Strong
I have run this car in all conditions (snow, sleet, high heat, many rough dirt roads, hard driving, easy driving) and it's responded to the challenge. The 3400 V6 is more than adequate for a car of this size and weight and it and the tranny are such that you get nice punch and grip as you take off. I have 120K, but can go to 200K easy IMO. Normal problems did originally get to me also (lower intake manifold gasket (1x @ $150), tire grinding noise (all 4 tires w/ Warranty), blower resistor (1x @ $20), left and right wheel hub assembly (1x each @ $130 each), IAT wiring wiring issue causing hard shift into drive and park (1x @ $90) and EGR valve (1x @ $90). Battery finally just failed at 12
Worst Car I EVER HAD!
I purchased this car from a Pontiac dealership in 2006 with 57k miles on it. I was in love! However within the first WEEK of having it, the Security system failed. Since Ive had this P.O.S., everything imaginable has gone wrong, Security/Passlock failure, Intake Manifold Head Gasket, Power seating failure, Side mirror falling off, failing brakes, interior knobs falling off, AC failure...and the list DOES go on! I was horrified but the recalls and complaints online!.... Would NEVER buy anything from Pontiac ever again!
2001 Grand Am SE
I would never buy another car like this. I have had problems with the fuel pump ( 2 times) and the security light 2 time too. I haven't even had the car for two years. Dont ever buy this car
take care of it, it will return the favor
I have come to love my Grand Am. I have also come to believe that if you take good care of it, it will repay you. Got it from my mom in 2006 with 25k on it. It had been parked in her driveway collecting waterstains and mice. Initially I named it the lemon (I never liked it, but my husband did) after getting new tires, new fluids, getting rid of rabbits chewing wires and some other normal things, I made a deal with it. It takes care of me and I take care of it. Yes, they have quirks, but if you take really good care of it, it will run like a champ. It thinks it's a sports car. I drive it at least 51 miles everyday. It now has about 145k miles on it and still gets 26mi/gal
