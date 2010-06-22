Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am for Sale Near Me

34 listings
Grand Am Reviews & Specs
  • 1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1
    used

    1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1

    159,798 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,287

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE
    used

    1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE

    112,753 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,395

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    160,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $999

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Red
    used

    2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    136,025 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Black
    used

    2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    254,693 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    172,161 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,695

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    103,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Black
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    193,127 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    202,674 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,250

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT in White
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    141,689 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,981

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in White
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    116,572 miles

    $3,282

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Silver
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    176,536 miles
    1 Accident, 11 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,991

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Black
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $795

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in White
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    193,299 miles
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,984

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet

    171,083 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $750

    $1,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet in Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet

    96,437 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $1,800

    $573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet

    222,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,400

    $967 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Am searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Am

Overall Consumer Rating
3.959 Reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Grand Am SE
amandasb,06/22/2010
I got this car when I turned 16. It made me through high school & I am now a senior in college, over three hours away from home. Had to replace head gaskets around 95,000, alternator at 120,000, muffler at 135,000, and radiator at 145,000, but other than that, this car has been AMAZING! My power windows aren't exactly functional- I now have a crank window on my driver's side due to replacing the motor so often, and the back windows never go down anymore, but other than that, I love this car. I also had the typical water in the front (due to faulty windshield replacement), and I use about a quart of oil in between changes. I'll be sad to get rid of this car- it's been nothing short of great!
