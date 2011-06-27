Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews

2002 transam conv.yellow col. edt. 71737390 , 03/02/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2002 trans am convertible for 10 years.It is by far the best car I have ever had. Yellow collector edition,6 speed manual WS6 It runs like hell,and I have goose bumps every time I drive it. It is a fabulous muscle car that I will keep for life. I can't go anywhere without someone asking about the car."Do you want to sell it" NOOOOOOOOO!!!! I could not get more fun on the road and hope to stay out of trouble. This car is my dream car,what else can I say... Report Abuse

These cars are fun Barron , 03/12/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is super fast, look great, and turn heads of all ages everywhere I go. It's now 9 years old and is still one of the best looking cars on the road. I've owned mine a few years now with zero problems and I will say that the car is as much fun now as the day I bought it. Highly recommended!

Best car ever maxdeath7 , 05/25/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the best possible car you could ever own. The leahter interior is breathtaking and the new body kit is just the most amazing thing you could ever possibly see. The reliability is just awsome and the build quality is a guaranteed perfect 10. Oh and the performance can almost beat anything out there.

Dream Car DSworo9 , 11/20/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Got this car back in March and wish I had got it sooner. I absolutely love this car! SOM, LS1 power of 300+ HP, 6speed, the works. It has just about everything you'd want for a muscle car w/ room for improvement.