Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews
2002 transam conv.yellow col. edt.
I have owned my 2002 trans am convertible for 10 years.It is by far the best car I have ever had. Yellow collector edition,6 speed manual WS6 It runs like hell,and I have goose bumps every time I drive it. It is a fabulous muscle car that I will keep for life. I can't go anywhere without someone asking about the car."Do you want to sell it" NOOOOOOOOO!!!! I could not get more fun on the road and hope to stay out of trouble. This car is my dream car,what else can I say...
These cars are fun
This car is super fast, look great, and turn heads of all ages everywhere I go. It's now 9 years old and is still one of the best looking cars on the road. I've owned mine a few years now with zero problems and I will say that the car is as much fun now as the day I bought it. Highly recommended!
Best car ever
This is the best possible car you could ever own. The leahter interior is breathtaking and the new body kit is just the most amazing thing you could ever possibly see. The reliability is just awsome and the build quality is a guaranteed perfect 10. Oh and the performance can almost beat anything out there.
Dream Car
Got this car back in March and wish I had got it sooner. I absolutely love this car! SOM, LS1 power of 300+ HP, 6speed, the works. It has just about everything you'd want for a muscle car w/ room for improvement.
I love my WS6 vert!
I was very happy got a great deal on my car. It's a true performance bargain and so much fun to drive. Turns heads wherever I go and gets over 30mpg in 6th gear on the highway - a nice feature these days! Cruising around with the top down this summer was awesome. It's the best car I've ever bought. I much prefer the instant torque of the LS1 to any turbocharged import. The car is easy to work on and upgrade, if desired. I'm happy with mine as it is but I did upgrade the stereo. The one in the vert is rather puny compared to the coupe's. Then again, who needs a stereo when the car sounds this good. American muscle at its finest. Highly recommended but don't forget that radar detector!
