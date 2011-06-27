First off this car in stock form is an absolute treat and if you are looking for a fun daily driver in good to mildly bad conditions this car will deliver in spades. Just don't expect to roll it out during a blizzard or something without the proper tires, it's performance in the snow is nothing to write home about. However, on a nice dry day this car will put a smile on your face without dropping a single cent on modifications. The interior is classic GM which is to say, plastic and somewhat cheap but it is very friendly to the driver and will give you a powerful feeling the moment you get behind the wheel. The aggressive styling of the exterior, particularly with the WS6 package(which included a hood and some other goodies), makes this car stand out from all others as a real eye catcher. Now if you find yourself bitten by the performance bug, the 5.7 liter LS1 V8 takes to bolt-on modifications like a fish takes to water, it is possible to modify this car without internally changing this engine to over 350 whp on a good tune(mods would include headers, underdrive pulley etc). The (1993-)2002 Trans AM WS6 is a treat to drive and great to own, a fantastic car that unfortunately was met with lukewarm reception due to the times and I would recommend it to anybody looking to not only join a community of enthusiasts but also drive what is quickly becoming the greatest performance dollar to horsepower ratio you will find on any platform from any auto-maker!

Read more