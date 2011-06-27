  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(103)
Appraise this car

2002 Pontiac Firebird Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6, spectacular V8, true muscle-car performance at a bargain price.
  • Boy-racer-in-gold-chains image, cheesy interior plastic, V8 nets sky-high insurance rates.
Pontiac Firebird for Sale
List Price Estimate
$2,596 - $5,787
Used Firebird for Sale
None for sale nearby.
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although were not thrilled by the cheap plastic interior and poor visibility, the Firebird never fails to serve up plenty of cheap, tire-smokin' fun. May it rest in peace.

Vehicle overview

The Pontiac Firebird is a car meant to convey sex appeal. Its blend of angular greenhouse lines and softly bulging sheetmetal creates the automotive equivalent of a supermodel in a silk nightgown. Unfortunately, the bespoilered Trans Am (with its aero skirting, decklid "batwing" and louvered side scoops) ruins the effect. Not to worry; the midlevel Formula provides all of the T/A's hardware and go-fast goodies in a more restrained-looking, lighter, less costly package. The Firebird's cockpit is a futuristic blend of style and function. Dual airbags and antilock brakes are standard, and the optional traction-control system can be ordered on all models. Additionally, convertible versions of the Firebird and the Trans Am (but not the Formula) are available, for a corresponding boost in price. Performance from the Corvette-derived LS1 V8 is nothing short of astounding, with its standard 310 horsepower providing enough grunt to get the Firebird to 60 mph in just over 5 seconds. Want even more? The WS6 performance package available on the T/A adds a ram-air induction hood good for 15 extra ponies, a dual-outlet exhaust system, power steering cooler and a specially tuned suspension that makes use of 275/40ZR17 high-performance tires to keep the Ram Air Firebird planted to the ground. All V8 models come standard with a four-speed automatic transmission; a six-speed manual is a no-cost option. Base Firebirds are powered by a 3800 Series II V6, which makes a peppy 200 horsepower, and can be optioned with a performance package of their own. This "insurance special" includes bigger tires, a limited-slip differential, dual exhaust and quicker steering. A slick-shifting five-speed manual transmission is standard on the V6.

With a world-class powertrain, hot-looking sheetmetal and a low base price, the Firebird leaves Mustangs wondering what hit them. Problem is, Ford's beloved pony car is pummeling Pontiac's performance flagship in dealer showrooms, leading GM to drop the axe on its once popular muscle car coupe. So if you've always wanted to get behind the wheel of this American icon, you better act fast.

2002 Highlights

Entering its last year of production, the Firebird gets few changes for 2002. Power mirrors and a power antenna are now standard on all models, and Bright Silver Metallic replaces Blue-Green Chameleon on the color palette.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Pontiac Firebird.

5(81%)
4(13%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
103 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 103 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 transam conv.yellow col. edt.
71737390,03/02/2013
I have owned my 2002 trans am convertible for 10 years.It is by far the best car I have ever had. Yellow collector edition,6 speed manual WS6 It runs like hell,and I have goose bumps every time I drive it. It is a fabulous muscle car that I will keep for life. I can't go anywhere without someone asking about the car."Do you want to sell it" NOOOOOOOOO!!!! I could not get more fun on the road and hope to stay out of trouble. This car is my dream car,what else can I say...
The GM Enthusiast's Ticket to Sub-13's in 1/4 Mile
Ras,04/29/2016
Formula 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
First off this car in stock form is an absolute treat and if you are looking for a fun daily driver in good to mildly bad conditions this car will deliver in spades. Just don't expect to roll it out during a blizzard or something without the proper tires, it's performance in the snow is nothing to write home about. However, on a nice dry day this car will put a smile on your face without dropping a single cent on modifications. The interior is classic GM which is to say, plastic and somewhat cheap but it is very friendly to the driver and will give you a powerful feeling the moment you get behind the wheel. The aggressive styling of the exterior, particularly with the WS6 package(which included a hood and some other goodies), makes this car stand out from all others as a real eye catcher. Now if you find yourself bitten by the performance bug, the 5.7 liter LS1 V8 takes to bolt-on modifications like a fish takes to water, it is possible to modify this car without internally changing this engine to over 350 whp on a good tune(mods would include headers, underdrive pulley etc). The (1993-)2002 Trans AM WS6 is a treat to drive and great to own, a fantastic car that unfortunately was met with lukewarm reception due to the times and I would recommend it to anybody looking to not only join a community of enthusiasts but also drive what is quickly becoming the greatest performance dollar to horsepower ratio you will find on any platform from any auto-maker!
These cars are fun
Barron,03/12/2010
This car is super fast, look great, and turn heads of all ages everywhere I go. It's now 9 years old and is still one of the best looking cars on the road. I've owned mine a few years now with zero problems and I will say that the car is as much fun now as the day I bought it. Highly recommended!
Good, Cheap, Fun.
nwittig54,06/17/2013
This was the second car I ever bought and have owned it for about two years now. I got it with about 73k on it and am now about 83k. It's been a reliable car but the previous owner did not take care of it at all. The build quality of the interior is a little cheap but the seats are super comfortable and the car hugs the road perfectly. The only major issue I've had, like with all GM V6's, was the intake manifold gasket. Upon replacing the car drove like it was brand new. I will never sell this car and it is about to become my weekend car. I get compliments from people all the time. Also, beat some punk in a Supra to give you some perspective... my car is bone stock.
See all 103 reviews of the 2002 Pontiac Firebird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2002 Pontiac Firebird

Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Overview

The Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird is offered in the following submodels: Firebird Hatchback, Firebird Convertible, Firebird Trans Am. Available styles include Formula 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M), Trans Am 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A), and Trans Am 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A).

