Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The GM Enthusiast's Ticket to Sub-13's in 1/4 Mile Ras , 04/29/2016 Formula 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful First off this car in stock form is an absolute treat and if you are looking for a fun daily driver in good to mildly bad conditions this car will deliver in spades. Just don't expect to roll it out during a blizzard or something without the proper tires, it's performance in the snow is nothing to write home about. However, on a nice dry day this car will put a smile on your face without dropping a single cent on modifications. The interior is classic GM which is to say, plastic and somewhat cheap but it is very friendly to the driver and will give you a powerful feeling the moment you get behind the wheel. The aggressive styling of the exterior, particularly with the WS6 package(which included a hood and some other goodies), makes this car stand out from all others as a real eye catcher. Now if you find yourself bitten by the performance bug, the 5.7 liter LS1 V8 takes to bolt-on modifications like a fish takes to water, it is possible to modify this car without internally changing this engine to over 350 whp on a good tune(mods would include headers, underdrive pulley etc). The (1993-)2002 Trans AM WS6 is a treat to drive and great to own, a fantastic car that unfortunately was met with lukewarm reception due to the times and I would recommend it to anybody looking to not only join a community of enthusiasts but also drive what is quickly becoming the greatest performance dollar to horsepower ratio you will find on any platform from any auto-maker! Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Good, Cheap, Fun. nwittig54 , 06/17/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This was the second car I ever bought and have owned it for about two years now. I got it with about 73k on it and am now about 83k. It's been a reliable car but the previous owner did not take care of it at all. The build quality of the interior is a little cheap but the seats are super comfortable and the car hugs the road perfectly. The only major issue I've had, like with all GM V6's, was the intake manifold gasket. Upon replacing the car drove like it was brand new. I will never sell this car and it is about to become my weekend car. I get compliments from people all the time. Also, beat some punk in a Supra to give you some perspective... my car is bone stock.

1 word "FANTASTIC" natedavis , 01/30/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this '02 Base model (4spd automatic) Firebird with 87k miles on it and you would have sworn it was new. Even though it's just a V6, this thing still has a lot of power (205HP) stock and handles amazingly on the road at any speed. Hugs the road like no one's business. Sounds great. Super comfortable and very durable interior. Great looking exterior! Only thing I've had to do to it was replace the fuel pump at 92k, other than that it's been great! I paid $4,200 for this car, but after driving it, I would GLADLY pay double that for another one! All I can say is I found the car that no matter what else I own, will always be in my driveway!

r8 gr8 m8 8/8 Tyler , 01/06/2016 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Im 17 years old, but this is my 3rd car, and is by far the best. It is extremely comfortable to drive, the seats are amazing. The sound system is pristine for being a 14 year old system. I love driving it. Before I got this car, I used to drive my dads car, a 2014 Cruze, every chance I got. I haven't driven his car since I got this car. We replaced the throttle body when we got the car, and haven't had any major issues since then. Its not very hard to work on if you like to work on your cars yourself. All in all, its an amazing car. The only complaint I have is the cupholder. There's only 1 up front, and its not deep enough. Other than that, 10/10. Its great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value