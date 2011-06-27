Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The GM Enthusiast's Ticket to Sub-13's in 1/4 Mile
First off this car in stock form is an absolute treat and if you are looking for a fun daily driver in good to mildly bad conditions this car will deliver in spades. Just don't expect to roll it out during a blizzard or something without the proper tires, it's performance in the snow is nothing to write home about. However, on a nice dry day this car will put a smile on your face without dropping a single cent on modifications. The interior is classic GM which is to say, plastic and somewhat cheap but it is very friendly to the driver and will give you a powerful feeling the moment you get behind the wheel. The aggressive styling of the exterior, particularly with the WS6 package(which included a hood and some other goodies), makes this car stand out from all others as a real eye catcher. Now if you find yourself bitten by the performance bug, the 5.7 liter LS1 V8 takes to bolt-on modifications like a fish takes to water, it is possible to modify this car without internally changing this engine to over 350 whp on a good tune(mods would include headers, underdrive pulley etc). The (1993-)2002 Trans AM WS6 is a treat to drive and great to own, a fantastic car that unfortunately was met with lukewarm reception due to the times and I would recommend it to anybody looking to not only join a community of enthusiasts but also drive what is quickly becoming the greatest performance dollar to horsepower ratio you will find on any platform from any auto-maker!
Good, Cheap, Fun.
This was the second car I ever bought and have owned it for about two years now. I got it with about 73k on it and am now about 83k. It's been a reliable car but the previous owner did not take care of it at all. The build quality of the interior is a little cheap but the seats are super comfortable and the car hugs the road perfectly. The only major issue I've had, like with all GM V6's, was the intake manifold gasket. Upon replacing the car drove like it was brand new. I will never sell this car and it is about to become my weekend car. I get compliments from people all the time. Also, beat some punk in a Supra to give you some perspective... my car is bone stock.
1 word "FANTASTIC"
I bought this '02 Base model (4spd automatic) Firebird with 87k miles on it and you would have sworn it was new. Even though it's just a V6, this thing still has a lot of power (205HP) stock and handles amazingly on the road at any speed. Hugs the road like no one's business. Sounds great. Super comfortable and very durable interior. Great looking exterior! Only thing I've had to do to it was replace the fuel pump at 92k, other than that it's been great! I paid $4,200 for this car, but after driving it, I would GLADLY pay double that for another one! All I can say is I found the car that no matter what else I own, will always be in my driveway!
r8 gr8 m8 8/8
Im 17 years old, but this is my 3rd car, and is by far the best. It is extremely comfortable to drive, the seats are amazing. The sound system is pristine for being a 14 year old system. I love driving it. Before I got this car, I used to drive my dads car, a 2014 Cruze, every chance I got. I haven't driven his car since I got this car. We replaced the throttle body when we got the car, and haven't had any major issues since then. Its not very hard to work on if you like to work on your cars yourself. All in all, its an amazing car. The only complaint I have is the cupholder. There's only 1 up front, and its not deep enough. Other than that, 10/10. Its great.
I've owned the 01, 6 cylinder convertable since 02
I've had the car a long time and it's been my daily driver. I've lusted after the WS6 for a long time. About a month and a half ago I was telling my wife about a 02 WS6 Collectors Addition with 27k miles on it in Dallas. She told me to go get it. I flew in and bought it and drove it 1,200 miles home. I really like my firebird. I'm in love with the WS6!! It gets very good mileage for the size of the engine. It can get over 110 mph very very quickly. And the ride is better than I could have imagined. I thought it would be like my normal car. It isn't.. Its the same but different. I can't describe it. It had blown speakers when I bought it. I put an upgraded system in it regardless of it being a collectors add.. I doubt I'll ever sell it.. And now it has the nice mp3 connections and everything you'd expect with an upgraded system with an added base speaker. I can't say enough about this car.. I was going to use it as a daily driver but after I 1st drove it I realized I had to keep my old car as the daily driver and allow this one to be the fun car! Its beautiful!
