Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,647
|$4,097
|$4,888
|Clean
|$2,341
|$3,632
|$4,335
|Average
|$1,729
|$2,704
|$3,229
|Rough
|$1,117
|$1,775
|$2,123
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,092
|$11,391
|$13,201
|Clean
|$7,157
|$10,100
|$11,708
|Average
|$5,286
|$7,518
|$8,720
|Rough
|$3,415
|$4,936
|$5,732
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,873
|$3,017
|$3,110
|Clean
|$2,541
|$2,676
|$2,758
|Average
|$1,877
|$1,992
|$2,055
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,308
|$1,351
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,906
|$12,657
|$14,715
|Clean
|$7,877
|$11,223
|$13,050
|Average
|$5,818
|$8,354
|$9,720
|Rough
|$3,759
|$5,485
|$6,389
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,110
|$5,309
|$5,974
|Clean
|$3,635
|$4,707
|$5,298
|Average
|$2,685
|$3,504
|$3,946
|Rough
|$1,735
|$2,301
|$2,594