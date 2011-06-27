Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$2,628
|$3,055
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,355
|$2,737
|Average
|$1,268
|$1,809
|$2,101
|Rough
|$876
|$1,263
|$1,466
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,250
|$2,595
|Clean
|$1,453
|$2,016
|$2,325
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,548
|$1,785
|Rough
|$767
|$1,081
|$1,245
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Supercharged SS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,464
|$3,350
|$3,839
|Clean
|$2,204
|$3,002
|$3,440
|Average
|$1,684
|$2,306
|$2,641
|Rough
|$1,164
|$1,609
|$1,842