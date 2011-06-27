Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,753
|$2,106
|Clean
|$952
|$1,604
|$1,934
|Average
|$774
|$1,305
|$1,590
|Rough
|$597
|$1,006
|$1,247
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,031
|$1,677
|$1,996
|Clean
|$943
|$1,534
|$1,833
|Average
|$767
|$1,248
|$1,508
|Rough
|$591
|$962
|$1,182
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,178
|$1,915
|$2,279
|Clean
|$1,078
|$1,752
|$2,093
|Average
|$876
|$1,425
|$1,721
|Rough
|$675
|$1,098
|$1,350
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,057
|$1,827
|$2,209
|Clean
|$967
|$1,671
|$2,029
|Average
|$786
|$1,359
|$1,668
|Rough
|$606
|$1,048
|$1,308
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Chevy Van G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,091
|$1,818
|$2,177
|Clean
|$998
|$1,663
|$1,999
|Average
|$811
|$1,353
|$1,644
|Rough
|$625
|$1,043
|$1,289