Estimated values
2005 Cadillac STS Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,096
|$2,864
|$3,288
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,564
|$2,943
|Average
|$1,431
|$1,965
|$2,253
|Rough
|$987
|$1,365
|$1,563
2005 Cadillac STS Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,306
|$3,514
|$4,177
|Clean
|$2,062
|$3,146
|$3,738
|Average
|$1,574
|$2,410
|$2,862
|Rough
|$1,086
|$1,675
|$1,985