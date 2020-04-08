Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird for Sale Near Me

54 listings
  • 1999 Pontiac Firebird
    used

    1999 Pontiac Firebird

    68,160 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,488

    
  • 1999 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    1999 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    93,548 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,986

    
  • 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    41,658 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,945

    
  • 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    16,808 miles

    $24,900

    
  • 2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula
    used

    2000 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    201,011 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,450

    
  • 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    66,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    
  • 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    79,916 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,599

    
  • 2000 Pontiac Firebird
    used

    2000 Pontiac Firebird

    153,670 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula in Black
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    17,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,997

    
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Orange
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    86,091 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $13,911

    
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    47,284 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    44,923 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,395

    
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in Black
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    94,742 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird

    122,096 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    88,210 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,797

    
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula in Red
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula

    114,407 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    
  • 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
    used

    1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

    106,365 miles
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    
  • 2001 Pontiac Firebird in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Firebird

    156,463 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,969

    

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Firebird

Overall Consumer Rating
4.556 Reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Love it!
firebirdemt,09/04/2012
In 2007, I was looking for a camaro as I had had a 1973, 1978, and 1989 in the past and loved them. Then I saw the red T/A sitting at a buick dealer. A 1999 with only 34,000 miles on it. T-tops, leather power seats with power lumbar support, auto-trans, 10 speaker cd stereo, I was in heaven! I love that when you tromp on it, it plants you back in the seat and the tires chirp in the first 3 gears even when you leave the trans in Drive. She is beautiful. As for repairs, I have had to replace one head light motor, one power window motor, two modules, and for some reason, multiple turn signal bulbs. I try to keep the milage down, but I love to drive it so it now has 65,000 miles. I adore my t/a.
