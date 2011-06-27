Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$1,709
|$1,960
|Clean
|$1,111
|$1,530
|$1,756
|Average
|$852
|$1,173
|$1,347
|Rough
|$592
|$816
|$938
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,457
|$1,979
|$2,260
|Clean
|$1,304
|$1,773
|$2,024
|Average
|$1,000
|$1,359
|$1,553
|Rough
|$695
|$946
|$1,081
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,428
|$2,266
|$2,717
|Clean
|$1,279
|$2,029
|$2,434
|Average
|$980
|$1,556
|$1,867
|Rough
|$682
|$1,082
|$1,300
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$2,138
|$2,626
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,915
|$2,352
|Average
|$844
|$1,468
|$1,804
|Rough
|$587
|$1,021
|$1,256
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$2,038
|$2,425
|Clean
|$1,179
|$1,825
|$2,172
|Average
|$904
|$1,399
|$1,666
|Rough
|$629
|$973
|$1,160
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Wide Stance 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$3,810
|$4,629
|Clean
|$2,050
|$3,412
|$4,146
|Average
|$1,571
|$2,616
|$3,180
|Rough
|$1,092
|$1,820
|$2,214
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$2,302
|$2,763
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,061
|$2,475
|Average
|$991
|$1,580
|$1,898
|Rough
|$689
|$1,100
|$1,322
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,310
|$2,114
|$2,548
|Clean
|$1,173
|$1,893
|$2,282
|Average
|$899
|$1,452
|$1,750
|Rough
|$625
|$1,010
|$1,218
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$2,468
|$3,187
|Clean
|$1,015
|$2,210
|$2,854
|Average
|$778
|$1,695
|$2,189
|Rough
|$541
|$1,179
|$1,524
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,560
|$2,857
|$3,554
|Clean
|$1,397
|$2,558
|$3,183
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,961
|$2,441
|Rough
|$744
|$1,365
|$1,700
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$2,822
|$3,357
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,527
|$3,007
|Average
|$1,253
|$1,938
|$2,306
|Rough
|$871
|$1,348
|$1,606
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,421
|$2,183
|$2,594
|Clean
|$1,272
|$1,955
|$2,323
|Average
|$975
|$1,499
|$1,782
|Rough
|$678
|$1,043
|$1,240
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,848
|$2,505
|$2,860
|Clean
|$1,654
|$2,243
|$2,561
|Average
|$1,268
|$1,720
|$1,965
|Rough
|$882
|$1,197
|$1,368
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,685
|$2,280
|$2,602
|Clean
|$1,508
|$2,042
|$2,330
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,566
|$1,787
|Rough
|$804
|$1,089
|$1,244
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Wide Stance 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,787
|$2,625
|$3,076
|Clean
|$1,600
|$2,351
|$2,755
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,802
|$2,113
|Rough
|$853
|$1,254
|$1,471
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$1,852
|$2,215
|Clean
|$1,057
|$1,659
|$1,984
|Average
|$810
|$1,272
|$1,522
|Rough
|$563
|$885
|$1,059
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$2,073
|$2,366
|Clean
|$1,369
|$1,856
|$2,119
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,423
|$1,625
|Rough
|$729
|$990
|$1,131
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,160
|$1,915
|$2,322
|Clean
|$1,039
|$1,715
|$2,080
|Average
|$796
|$1,315
|$1,595
|Rough
|$553
|$915
|$1,111
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,514
|$2,170
|$2,523
|Clean
|$1,356
|$1,944
|$2,260
|Average
|$1,039
|$1,490
|$1,733
|Rough
|$722
|$1,037
|$1,207