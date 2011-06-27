  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet S-10 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,241$1,709$1,960
Clean$1,111$1,530$1,756
Average$852$1,173$1,347
Rough$592$816$938
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,457$1,979$2,260
Clean$1,304$1,773$2,024
Average$1,000$1,359$1,553
Rough$695$946$1,081
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,428$2,266$2,717
Clean$1,279$2,029$2,434
Average$980$1,556$1,867
Rough$682$1,082$1,300
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,229$2,138$2,626
Clean$1,101$1,915$2,352
Average$844$1,468$1,804
Rough$587$1,021$1,256
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,317$2,038$2,425
Clean$1,179$1,825$2,172
Average$904$1,399$1,666
Rough$629$973$1,160
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Wide Stance 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,289$3,810$4,629
Clean$2,050$3,412$4,146
Average$1,571$2,616$3,180
Rough$1,092$1,820$2,214
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,444$2,302$2,763
Clean$1,293$2,061$2,475
Average$991$1,580$1,898
Rough$689$1,100$1,322
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,310$2,114$2,548
Clean$1,173$1,893$2,282
Average$899$1,452$1,750
Rough$625$1,010$1,218
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,134$2,468$3,187
Clean$1,015$2,210$2,854
Average$778$1,695$2,189
Rough$541$1,179$1,524
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,560$2,857$3,554
Clean$1,397$2,558$3,183
Average$1,071$1,961$2,441
Rough$744$1,365$1,700
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,826$2,822$3,357
Clean$1,635$2,527$3,007
Average$1,253$1,938$2,306
Rough$871$1,348$1,606
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,421$2,183$2,594
Clean$1,272$1,955$2,323
Average$975$1,499$1,782
Rough$678$1,043$1,240
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,848$2,505$2,860
Clean$1,654$2,243$2,561
Average$1,268$1,720$1,965
Rough$882$1,197$1,368
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,685$2,280$2,602
Clean$1,508$2,042$2,330
Average$1,156$1,566$1,787
Rough$804$1,089$1,244
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS Wide Stance 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,787$2,625$3,076
Clean$1,600$2,351$2,755
Average$1,226$1,802$2,113
Rough$853$1,254$1,471
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,180$1,852$2,215
Clean$1,057$1,659$1,984
Average$810$1,272$1,522
Rough$563$885$1,059
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,528$2,073$2,366
Clean$1,369$1,856$2,119
Average$1,049$1,423$1,625
Rough$729$990$1,131
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,160$1,915$2,322
Clean$1,039$1,715$2,080
Average$796$1,315$1,595
Rough$553$915$1,111
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,514$2,170$2,523
Clean$1,356$1,944$2,260
Average$1,039$1,490$1,733
Rough$722$1,037$1,207
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet S-10 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,279 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,029 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet S-10. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet S-10 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet S-10 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.