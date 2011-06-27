Used 1998 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews
WHAT A CAR
Power, Fun, Exciting. Theres is nothing more to say when it comes to this car.
Just amazing!
Words cannot describe how truly amazing this car is. Having owned many other sport cars in the past I didn't think I was going to get much better. Boy was I wrong! The Formula has an extemely powerful LS1 engine which is the same engine in the Corvette. The engine is incredibly smooth and sounds great. Also, I get 26 miles per gallon highway! I ran 13.48 at 105mph (stock) and I have the conservative 2.73 gears in the rear end. I am not one to insult the inports but those cars (300zx turbo, 3000gt vr4 and rx7 turbo) have nothing on this car when it comes to straight line acceleration plus it handles very well. The only import car I would put up against it is a Supra TT. Drivers race!
The hot rod has arrived!
This car is awesome! It is my first car and I would not trade it. there is zero room in the back. The T-tops are awesome, but they can get cumbersome and annoying to take out and put back in. But this car is Amazing, if you can, get the Ram Air version. This is a fun and sweet ride.
Love My Firebird
I have a 98 Firebird with the standard V-6 matched with the 5-speed. it never fails to amaze me the power from this engine, its always smooth leaves most in the dust an I still am not stopping at every gas station in town. Many road trips later,,, its a nice smooth road car an handles nice to at speed. Im glad I am the driver however cuz I dont want to sit in the back seat!!! an luggage space is okay but could use some help in that dept!! but over all I am very very happy with the car !!!
98 Firebird
This car is a very fun car to drive. You will definately get a lot of compliments on this vehicle. It has a beautiful build, inside and out. I love the steering wheel radio controls. The handling is wonderful. It takes curves beautifully. The car is very reliable. I have had few problems with it. I would reccomend this car to anyone.
