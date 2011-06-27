Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Not worth the money.Very poor.
catherine dennis, 10/04/2006
I had a 6000 in 96. And I hated it. It was the worst car I ever had. It broke down time I got it off the lot up until I wrecked it 6 monthes later.
My 6000 LE
bjt11591, 12/02/2007
I have a White Pontiac 6000 LE. Its a 1991 with about 111,588 and it still runs like the first day i got it. Its a V6 but it still has alot of power behind the wheel. if i ever had to buy an older used car. the 6000's would be the first section I would look toward. Although my car is fairly bare, there are 6000's with a lot more to offer inside. This is by far the best car I have ever had and I would suggest it to anyone. I really wish they still made them just to see how they would look and perform. I would probably buy one.
