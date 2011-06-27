  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac 6000
  4. Used 1991 Pontiac 6000
  5. Review
1991 Pontiac 6000 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not worth the money.Very poor.
catherine dennis,10/04/2006
I had a 6000 in 96. And I hated it. It was the worst car I ever had. It broke down time I got it off the lot up until I wrecked it 6 monthes later.
Hauls a lot!
Katygirl,02/11/2004
We have owned this car for 4 years, put about 54,000 miles on it, and it has been a good car to drive and haul things around for the family. Kids like the 2 jumpseats in the back to ride in. Cruise control,power windows & door locks make it easy on the driver.
My 6000 LE
bjt11591,12/02/2007
I have a White Pontiac 6000 LE. Its a 1991 with about 111,588 and it still runs like the first day i got it. Its a V6 but it still has alot of power behind the wheel. if i ever had to buy an older used car. the 6000's would be the first section I would look toward. Although my car is fairly bare, there are 6000's with a lot more to offer inside. This is by far the best car I have ever had and I would suggest it to anyone. I really wish they still made them just to see how they would look and perform. I would probably buy one.
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 Overview

The Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 is offered in the following submodels: 6000 Sedan, 6000 Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Wagon, and LE 4dr Sedan.

