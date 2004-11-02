  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac 6000

1991 Pontiac 6000
1991 Highlights

No changes.

1.5 out of 5 stars, Not worth the money.Very poor.
catherine dennis,

I had a 6000 in 96. And I hated it. It was the worst car I ever had. It broke down time I got it off the lot up until I wrecked it 6 monthes later.

3.875 out of 5 stars, Hauls a lot!
Katygirl,

We have owned this car for 4 years, put about 54,000 miles on it, and it has been a good car to drive and haul things around for the family. Kids like the 2 jumpseats in the back to ride in. Cruise control,power windows & door locks make it easy on the driver.

4.125 out of 5 stars, My 6000 LE
bjt11591,

I have a White Pontiac 6000 LE. Its a 1991 with about 111,588 and it still runs like the first day i got it. Its a V6 but it still has alot of power behind the wheel. if i ever had to buy an older used car. the 6000's would be the first section I would look toward. Although my car is fairly bare, there are 6000's with a lot more to offer inside. This is by far the best car I have ever had and I would suggest it to anyone. I really wish they still made them just to see how they would look and perform. I would probably buy one.

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
LE 4dr Sedan features & specs
LE 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Pontiac 6000 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1991 6000 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Pontiac 6000 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 6000 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 6000 has 15.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Pontiac 6000. Learn more

Is the Pontiac 6000 reliable?

To determine whether the Pontiac 6000 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 6000. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 6000's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1991 Pontiac 6000 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1991 Pontiac 6000 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1991 6000 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1991 Pontiac 6000?

The least-expensive 1991 Pontiac 6000 is the 1991 Pontiac 6000 LE 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Pontiac 6000?

    If you're interested in the Pontiac 6000, the next question is, which 6000 model is right for you? 6000 variants include SE 4dr Sedan, and LE 4dr Sedan. For a full list of 6000 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 is offered in the following submodels: 6000 Sedan, 6000 Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Wagon, and LE 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1991 Pontiac 6000?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 Pontiac 6000 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 6000 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1991 6000.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

