Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac 6000.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I had a 6000 in 96. And I hated it. It was the worst car I ever had. It broke down time I got it off the lot up until I wrecked it 6 monthes later.
We have owned this car for 4 years, put about 54,000 miles on it, and it has been a good car to drive and haul things around for the family. Kids like the 2 jumpseats in the back to ride in. Cruise control,power windows & door locks make it easy on the driver.
I have a White Pontiac 6000 LE. Its a 1991 with about 111,588 and it still runs like the first day i got it. Its a V6 but it still has alot of power behind the wheel. if i ever had to buy an older used car. the 6000's would be the first section I would look toward. Although my car is fairly bare, there are 6000's with a lot more to offer inside. This is by far the best car I have ever had and I would suggest it to anyone. I really wish they still made them just to see how they would look and perform. I would probably buy one.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|140 hp @ 4400 rpm
|LE 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 0
|3-speed automatic
|Gas
|110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Pontiac 6000 a good car?
Is the Pontiac 6000 reliable?
Is the 1991 Pontiac 6000 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1991 Pontiac 6000?
The least-expensive 1991 Pontiac 6000 is the 1991 Pontiac 6000 LE 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Pontiac 6000?
More about the 1991 Pontiac 6000
Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 Overview
The Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 is offered in the following submodels: 6000 Sedan, 6000 Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Wagon, and LE 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1991 Pontiac 6000?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 Pontiac 6000 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 6000 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1991 6000.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1991 Pontiac 6000 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1991 6000 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 1991 Pontiac 6000?
Which 1991 Pontiac 6000s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Pontiac 6000 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1991 Pontiac 6000.
Can't find a new 1991 Pontiac 6000s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Pontiac 6000 for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,214.
Find a new Pontiac for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,942.
Should I lease or buy a 1991 Pontiac 6000?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
