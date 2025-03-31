- The Polestar 3 is now available in a Long Range Single Motor trim.
- The single-motor model is the least expensive way to get into a Polestar 3, at $68,900.
- Maximum range is increased, but performance is compromised as a result.
2025 Polestar 3 Single Motor First Drive: Get the Dual Motor Instead
The electric SUV’s new entry-level trim packs impressive range, but it comes with several tradeoffs
The Polestar 3 is the electric performance brand’s flagship SUV and, until now, it’s only been available in Long Range Dual Motor form. We tested a Performance Pack-equipped Dual Motor model and liked it a lot: This SUV packs impressive performance, an attractive cabin and a unique look. As-tested, that Polestar 3 rang in at more than $93,000, and standard Long Range Dual Motor models kick off at $74,800, including a $1,400 destination charge. That's a substantial chunk of change. The new Long Range Single Motor trim now lowers that cost of entry. But is it worth it overall?
At $68,900, the rear-wheel-drive Single Motor undercuts its Dual Motor sibling by $5,900. For that price, you’re getting the same 111-kWh (107 kWh usable) battery pack, but it’s got more range: an EPA-estimated 350 miles. For context, the Dual Motor has a 315-mile estimated range, or 279 miles when it’s equipped with the Performance Pack. In our testing, the Performance Pack beat its EPA estimate and eked out 303 miles, so we’re curious how the Single Motor will perform on the Edmunds EV Range Test. (Stay tuned.)
Visually identical, but that's it
Both versions of the Polestar 3 have the same attractive, athletic styling, plus a minimalistic but well-finished cabin. They’re also available with nearly all the same optional equipment, including the best massaging seats I’ve ever used in a car.
Once you hit the road, however, the differences become rather stark. The Single Motor's ride and handling aren't nearly as good as the Dual Motor's. This SUV is still comfortable overall, but bumps in the road are much more jarring, and there's no optional air suspension to quell harsh pavement. The Single Motor doesn't feel any more nimble than the Dual Motor version either, despite its 400-pound weight savings.
Additionally, the Single Motor 3 lacks the Dual Motor's torque-vectoring system. This tech varies the amount of power distributed to each drive wheel, and generally enhances overall handling performance, from stability to grip. After driving the Single Motor and Dual Motor models back-to-back, it’s clear that the system pays dividends — I miss not having it here.
The Single Motor has the same Light, Standard, or Firm steering weight settings as the Dual Motor. I prefer the Standard mode, as the other two are a little too far to their respective extremes. But no matter the mode, the Single Motor has less feedback through the wheel than its Dual Motor counterpart.
Now, let’s talk about power. With its single electric motor on the rear axle, the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor makes 299 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque. Those are respectable numbers in isolation, but they’ve got a lot of weight to move. Flooring the accelerator from a stop doesn’t throw you back in your seat like some other electric SUVs; instead, acceleration is gradual and relaxed, bordering on leisurely. Polestar says the Single Motor will do 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is adequate for daily driving. But for an electric performance SUV that starts at nearly $70,000, that’s … pretty slow. The Long Range Dual Motor model churns out 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque and it’ll do 0-60 mph in a Polestar-claimed 4.8 seconds. That’s a huge difference.
The bottom line
For shoppers whose top priorities are maximizing range and minimizing cost, then the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor could make sense. 350 miles of EPA-estimated range is seriously impressive for an electric SUV at any price point; only the significantly more expensive Rivian R1S Dual Motor Max Pack and Cadillac Escalade IQ offer more.
But is a $5,900 price drop — a difference of less than 10% — and 35 extra miles of estimated range worth sacrificing the Long Range Dual Motor’s more sophisticated ride, better handling and significantly quicker acceleration? I don’t think so. The Polestar 3 Single Motor model is a nice vehicle overall, but the Dual Motor is easily more than 10% better.