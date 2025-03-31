At $68,900, the rear-wheel-drive Single Motor undercuts its Dual Motor sibling by $5,900. For that price, you’re getting the same 111-kWh (107 kWh usable) battery pack, but it’s got more range: an EPA-estimated 350 miles. For context, the Dual Motor has a 315-mile estimated range, or 279 miles when it’s equipped with the Performance Pack. In our testing, the Performance Pack beat its EPA estimate and eked out 303 miles, so we’re curious how the Single Motor will perform on the Edmunds EV Range Test. (Stay tuned.)

Visually identical, but that's it

Both versions of the Polestar 3 have the same attractive, athletic styling, plus a minimalistic but well-finished cabin. They’re also available with nearly all the same optional equipment, including the best massaging seats I’ve ever used in a car.

Once you hit the road, however, the differences become rather stark. The Single Motor's ride and handling aren't nearly as good as the Dual Motor's. This SUV is still comfortable overall, but bumps in the road are much more jarring, and there's no optional air suspension to quell harsh pavement. The Single Motor doesn't feel any more nimble than the Dual Motor version either, despite its 400-pound weight savings.