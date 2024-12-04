2025 Polestar 3 Tested: 303 Miles of Range and Plenty of Fun to Drive

When we hit our 200-foot lateral skidpad, the numbers move further in the Polestar's favor. The 3 pulled 0.96 g, while the BMW iX could only manage 0.89. That difference is bigger than it seems — the iX managed to do less despite wearing stickier summer tires, while the Polestar clocked its lateral force on all-season rubber. That means the 3 is able to dig its way into the surface thanks to its clever suspension and good engineering, not just sticky tires. For a little more perspective, the Polestar hung on nearly as well as the most recent Chevy Corvette Stingray (0.97 g) and very close to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N (1.0 g), both of which had summer tires.

When it came time to run the Polestar 3 on the Edmunds EV Range Test, this electric SUV again impressed us. The EPA rates this dual-motor version at 279 miles, but our test vehicle went 303 miles. Similarly, our average energy consumption of 38.8 kWh per 100 miles was lower than the EPA's estimated 44 kWh per 100 miles.

The Polestar 3 isn't a one-trick pony; it isn't about outright speed. It's one of a small number of EV SUVs that actually rewards you the harder you drive it. It grips like a bona fide sports car and it is more than quick enough for everyday situations. If you want a track-ready EV SUV, something like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will happily oblige. But if you want something enjoyable, fun to drive every day, and plenty luxurious, the Polestar 3 does all that and then some.

Photos by Ryan Greger and Keith Buglewicz