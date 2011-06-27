  1. Home
Used 2000 Plymouth Neon Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Neon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2727
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/387.5 mi.300.0/387.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.5 gal.12.5 gal.
Combined MPG2727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5600 rpm132 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.35.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length174.4 in.174.4 in.
Curb weight2559 lbs.2559 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height56.0 in.56.0 in.
Wheel base105.0 in.105.0 in.
Width67.4 in.67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Salsa Red Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Cinnamon Glaze Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Taupe
