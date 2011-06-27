Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$1,637
|$1,762
|Clean
|$1,237
|$1,447
|$1,559
|Average
|$906
|$1,066
|$1,153
|Rough
|$574
|$686
|$746
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$1,607
|$1,758
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,421
|$1,555
|Average
|$857
|$1,047
|$1,150
|Rough
|$543
|$673
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Colt GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,042
|$1,509
|$1,758
|Clean
|$919
|$1,333
|$1,555
|Average
|$672
|$983
|$1,150
|Rough
|$426
|$632
|$744
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Colt 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,483
|$1,758
|Clean
|$857
|$1,311
|$1,555
|Average
|$627
|$966
|$1,150
|Rough
|$397
|$621
|$744