Used 1994 Plymouth Colt

1994 Plymouth Colt
1994 Highlights

A driver airbag is now standard on the Colt and CFC-free air conditioning is optional.

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.125 out of 5 stars, plymouth colt vista se
rlspiv,

5 speed manual has lots of pep. With front wheel drive I never got stuck in snow even in blizzards. Always been reliable and no major repairs needed yet.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Awesome Versatile Car
jeanne,

This is our third Colt Vista and wish they still made them. They are dependable, comfortable and exceptionally versatile for pretty much any lifestyle. Terrific for everything from taking the kids off to college, running about town without sacrificing gas mileage. This car offers the best of both worlds - space and fuel economy.

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
GL 2dr Coupe features & specs
GL 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Plymouth Colt a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Colt both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Plymouth Colt fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Colt gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Colt has 10.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Plymouth Colt. Learn more

Is the Plymouth Colt reliable?

To determine whether the Plymouth Colt is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Colt. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Colt's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1994 Plymouth Colt a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Plymouth Colt is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 Colt is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Plymouth Colt?

The least-expensive 1994 Plymouth Colt is the 1994 Plymouth Colt GL 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    If you're interested in the Plymouth Colt, the next question is, which Colt model is right for you? Colt variants include 2dr Coupe, and GL 2dr Coupe. For a full list of Colt models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1994 Plymouth Colt Overview

    The Used 1994 Plymouth Colt is offered in the following submodels: Colt Sedan, Colt Coupe, Colt Wagon. Available styles include Vista 4dr Wagon, 2dr Coupe, Vista 4dr Wagon AWD, 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, GL 2dr Coupe, and Vista SE 4dr Wagon.

    What do people think of the 1994 Plymouth Colt?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Plymouth Colt and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Colt 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Colt.

