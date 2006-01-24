Used 2005 Panoz Esperante for Sale Near Me
jack,01/24/2006
More fun than a Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar XKR, etc, the 2005 Panoz Esperante is fast, comfy, amazingly reliable, sounds great. It is exclusive beyond imagination. No one knows what it is or where it's from. When you say, Hochton, Georgia, they think you're nuts. The engine is so pretty, the hood should be made of glass. The seats are really comfortable and car is not so low that it's hard to get in or out of, like a Corvette.